Blain’s Farm & Fleet has been named one of “America’s Best Midsize Employers” by Forbes magazine for the fourth year in a row.
Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to identify which companies are best at making their employees feel happy, inspired and well-compensated. In addition to being recognized as one of the Top 500 Midsize Employers in America, Blain’s Farm & Fleet was ranked 10th among all “Retail and Wholesale” companies in the US and 236th overall.
“Blain’s Farm & Fleet has been family owned for over 66 years. Being family-owned means that we can do this differently, allowing us to make our associates a part of our family. So, we are thrilled to be recognized for the fourth time in a row by Forbes magazine as one of America’s Best Employers,” said Jane Blain Gilbertson, owner, president, and CEO of Blain’s Farm & Fleet. “This recognition means so much since we know it comes directly from our employees’ and their valued role in the Blain’s Farm & Fleet family.”
Forbes surveyed approximately 60,000 full- and part-time employees in America across 25 industries. The survey was conducted through online access panels to ensure respondents were anonymous and allowed to give their opinions without company influence, freely. Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employer to friends and family on a scale of zero to 10 on questions such as working conditions, salary, the potential for development, and company image. Survey respondents were also asked to nominate organizations other than their own that they thought should be considered for the list, as well as organizations they would not recommend to friends and family.
This is the fourth year in a row that Blain’s Farm & Fleet has been honored as one of “America’s Best Midsize Employers” – those with between 1,000 and 5,000 employees. They were first recognized in 2018, 2019 and again in 2021. In 2020, Forbes did not conduct the research or publish a list due to the pandemic. With the survey continuing in 2022, Blain’s Farm & fleet has been recognized for the fourth time.
“We are proud to foster an environment where our employees thrive and have a sense of purpose in their work serving our neighbors. As the company continues to grow, we consistently and reliably meet the needs of our neighbors, with our associates by our side. For that, I am so grateful,” Blain Gilbertson said.
“We’re very proud of this recognition because it comes from our associates,” said Dennis Armstrong, chief human resources officer of Blain’s Farm & Fleet. “It’s important to us that they know they are a part of our family and take pride in serving our customers and communities.”
To see the available jobs with the firm, visit bffjobs.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.