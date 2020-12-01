The holiday shopping season is here and with the pandemic, many local in-person events, such as pop-up holiday markets or craft fairs, have moved online. Scammers are creating phony, copycat events that charge for admission and steal credit card information.
“Here is how the scam works,” the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau said. “You hear that your city’s annual holiday market or another shopping event will be held virtually this year. You search for it online and find a social media post or event page. Besides moving online, one other big thing is different this year. The event, which has been free in the past, is now requiring a paid ticket. You enter your credit card number and personal information, such as full name and address.”
Unfortunately, the “ticket” is a scam.
“The event information you found was posted by scammers and not affiliated with the real holiday market,” the BBB said. “Con artists are creating fake event pages, social posts, and emails to confuse attendees into sharing their credit card information. In another twist on this scam, some virtual holiday markets have a website or social media page where vendors can post photos of their products and links to their websites. Be careful here too. Some consumers reported to BBB that they clicked the links provided, thinking they lead to an online shop. Instead, the sites downloaded malware.”
Tips to avoid holiday event scams include:
•Checking to see if there is an admission fee. Visit the event’s website to see if an admission ticket is needed for the virtual event. If not, watch for scammers trying to claim otherwise. If this happens, message the event coordinator to help prevent other virtual attendees from being scammed.
•Research vendors and the host. If the event is unfamiliar, research the host and list of vendors ahead of time. While virtually browsing from booth to booth, make sure you are only clicking on the links provided. If unsure if a shop is legitimate do an online search for that vendor’s store rather than follow the link provided.
•Use a credit card. When making any purchases, use a credit card. This way if anything gets charged that wasn’t supposed to be, a claim can be filed with the credit card company.
•Keep receipts. Make note of all purchases and save receipts. If you have a question about a product or need to make a return, you will have the vendor’s information.
•Know the return policy. Before making a purchase, ask the vendor what their return policy is, so you will not run into issues after the holidays.
For more information or further inquiries, contact the Wisconsin BBB at www.bbb.org/wisconsin, 414-847-6000 or 1-800-273-1002.
Consumers also can find more information about how to protect themselves from scams by following the Wisconsin BBB on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
