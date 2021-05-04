IXONIA — Ixonia Bancshares, the holding company for Ixonia Bank, has announced that David J. Lubar has joined its board of directors.
As of April 21, Lubar has been elected to the board and as chairman of Ixonia Bancshares with the announcement that Sheldon B. Lubar, current board chairman, is stepping down.
“This is a planned transition, and it is my intention to remain and stay involved on the boards. However, as I step back from this role, I have every confidence that David will bring integrity and strong leadership to help Ixonia Bank continue to grow,” Sheldon Lubar said.
Dan Westrope, chairman and CEO of Ixonia Bank added, “The addition of David to our boards brings invaluable business knowledge and perspective as we plan for the growth of Ixonia Bank, particularly in the metro Milwaukee area. Ixonia Bank is the business bank run by business people. David understands what it takes to build successful companies and support the financial goals of a growing enterprise.”
David Lubar currently serves as president and CEO of Lubar & Co., a family office, and a private investment firm founded in 1977 that invests in middle market operating companies with a focus on long term growth.
David Lubar joined Lubar & Co. in 1983 and currently serves as president and CEO. Prior to joining Lubar & Co., Luber was with Wells Fargo Bank in Minneapolis, serving in the commercial banking department.
Commenting on the appointments to the two boards, David Lubar said, “Ixonia Bank is a long-established, well-managed community bank. I am looking forward to working with the management team and board of directors as Ixonia Bank pursues its ambitious strategy of being regarded as an important and respected provider of loans and financial services in our community.”
In addition to Ixonia Bank, David Lubar is a member of the boards of many companies.
He is a director of the Milwaukee Brewers baseball club and a former director of BMO Financial Corp. and the Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company.
David Lubar is, or has served on, the board of several not-for-profit community organizations.
The include Froedtert Health System, Greater Milwaukee Committee, Greater Milwaukee Foundation, Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee Jewish Federation, United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County University of Wisconsin-ilwaukee Foundation and others.
David Lubar received a bachelor of arts degree from Bowdoin College and an MBA from the University of Minnesota.
He and his wife Madeleine reside in Milwaukee.
