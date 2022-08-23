Dr. R. Scott Johnson has announced his retirement from his prosthetic specialty dental practice in Watertown.
His prosthodontic services have included crown and bridge, implant restoration, full mouth reconstruction, specialty ceramics, dentures and other services.
Johnson has been practicing in Watertown since 1971. He treated patients from Watertown and a large surrounding area.
Johnson completed his college studies which centered on chemistry and the biological sciences in 1967.
From 1967 to 1971, he completed his initial dental training at Marquette University dental school. After graduating, he established a general dental practice in Watertown.
In 1979, he entered Marquette Dental School for a three-year program to specialize in prosthodontics. During these three years, he maintained his general practice in Watertown on evenings and weekends.
In 1983, he again graduated from M.U.D.S. and limited his practice to prosthodontics. From 1979 to 1993, he was also a clinical professor in prosthodontics training undergraduate students.
Johnson said he thoroughly enjoyed his private practice not only for the love of his work, but for the many friendships that developed with his patients, referring dentists and staff.
In retirement, he and his wife of 52 years, Amy, will enjoy flower gardening, building and maintaining more than 100 bluebird houses between Wisconsin and Florida, home and yard care, as well as playing golf.
Johnson said he and his wife will, for the foreseeable future, continue living in Watertown.
Johnson said that, when a person chooses a new dentist, they can feel very confident in their choice here.
“There are many excellent and caring dentists in Watertown and the surrounding area. They will serve you well,” he said.
