MINNEAPOLIS — AM Best has announced it has affirmed Thrivent’s A++ “superior” rating, as well as its stable outlook, Thrivent officials stated.
Thrivent has a presence in Watertown.
“The A++ superior)rating is the highest of the agency’s 13 rating categories,” they said.
Thrivent is the marketing name for Thrivent Financial for Lutherans.
AM Best recognized Thrivent for continuing to maintain its balance sheet strength, strong operating performance, favorable business profile and strong enterprise risk management. In its review, the agency noted Thrivent’s capital structure and strong overall financial performance in 2021, which included record-high investment income.
“Thrivent’s continued efforts to diversify its well-managed product portfolio to meet client needs and drive membership growth despite the challenging economic environment also were cited as positive factors that contributed to the rating,” according to AM Best.
“At Thrivent, we’re so proud to receive the strongest possible rating by AM Best for another year,” said Mary Jane Fortin, chief commercial officer and interim chief financial officer at Thrivent. “Our ability to serve our clients in the ways they need us most depends on being financially strong and stable, even in the face of economic headwinds. Now more than ever, Thrivent is well-positioned to help our clients achieve financial clarity, enabling lives full of meaning and gratitude.”
Thrivent is a diversified financial services organization that helps people achieve “financial clarity” according to Thrivent. Thrivent and its subsidiary and affiliate companies serve more than 2.3 million clients, offering advice, insurance, investments, banking and generosity products and programs over the phone, online, as well as through financial professionals and independent agents nationwide.
Thrivent is a Fortune 500 company with $189 billion in assets under management/advisement as of Dec. 31, 2021.
