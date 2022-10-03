Alice Fischer retires from Jefferson County Highway Department Steve Sharp Steve Sharp Author email Oct 3, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email From left, are Ryan Broedlow, Jefferson County Highway Department accounting manager; Bill Kern, highway commissioner; Alice Fischer, retiree and Brian Udovich, operations manager. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JEFFERSON — Alice Fischer retired Monday, with more than 29 years of service, from the Jefferson County Highway Department.Fischer started with the Highway Department May 10, 1993.She has held the position of highway account specialist for her entire career.Alice resides in the Town of Jefferson with her husband, Chip. They have a daughter Nicole Hennessy and son-in-law, Ryan, along with two grandchildren, Harper and Jackson.Alice plans on enjoying her retirement with her family, grandchildren and friends. She plans on traveling, spending time at the family cabin and just enjoying each day. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Steve Sharp Author email Follow Steve Sharp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Highway F bridge over I-94 at Concord to be repaired Watertown High School Homecoming festivities held next week Supply-chain issues delay Town Square opening Watertown hospital launches remote patient monitoring program 10 Questions with restaurateur Mary Zwieg Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 9-29
