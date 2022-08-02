MILWAUKEE — Airline travel is back in full swing, but scammers are taking advantage of increased flight cancellations with a new con.

The Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker has received multiple reports of scammers creating fake airline ticket booking sites, or customer service numbers, to charge travelers for rescheduling fake flights. If you are buying airfare, use caution and double-check the URL or phone number before providing credit card information.

