MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks hit a season-high 26 3-pointers in a 139-117 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night, extending their winning streak to 16 games.

Milwaukee’s streak is the longest in the NBA since the Phoenix Suns won 18 in a row early last season. The Bucks’ run is their longest since winning 18 straight in the 2019-20 season.

Load comments