agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Mar 29, 2023 LADIES FRIENDLYHigh scores: Kari Kaufmann 659 (226, 238), Katelyn Hodel 629 (248, 204), Holly Bauer 589 (212, 210), Karin Reszynski 589 (202, 205), Ashley Kaufmann 579 (213), Melissa Kruesel 566 (217), Lynsey Wolfgram 564, Jean Musil 559 (211), Sherena Mallow 542 (223), Kristin Hirsch 521 (212), Barb Bauer 519, Sara Schaefer 516, Ashlee Strohbusch 507, Sara Kosikowski 500Standings;Pts.BFB;80JG Carpentry;72Pen Pals;66Schaefer's;64Who Gives a Split;62Split Happens;58The Ball Handler;56Kremer Cheese;56DNR Pour;50Kozi Homes;50Watertown Bowl;48Running Erins;44KT Gals;40Alley Gals;30Sun to Sea;26Bipolar Rollers;26FRIDAY FUNHigh scores — Men: Bill Reed 679 (247, 234), DJ Kruesel 641 (238, 210), Brandon Ready 614 (235, 227), Matt Wong 600 (219). Women: Melissa Kruesel 523, Heather Zube519, Nicole Bosque 502, Brenda Clemmons 498Standings;Pts.Wolff Pack;64-40Fri. Nite People;61-43Young & Old;56-48ENR Auto;54-50Drain Cleaning;48-56Country Pots;47-57Date Night;44-60Emil's Pizza;42-62
