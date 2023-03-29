LADIES FRIENDLY

High scores: Kari Kaufmann 659 (226, 238), Katelyn Hodel 629 (248, 204), Holly Bauer 589 (212, 210), Karin Reszynski 589 (202, 205), Ashley Kaufmann 579 (213), Melissa Kruesel 566 (217), Lynsey Wolfgram 564, Jean Musil 559 (211), Sherena Mallow 542 (223), Kristin Hirsch 521 (212), Barb Bauer 519, Sara Schaefer 516, Ashlee Strohbusch 507, Sara Kosikowski 500

