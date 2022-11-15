FRIDAY FUN
High scores — Men: DJ Kruesel 647 (227, 203, 217), Matt Wong 636 (246, 215), Kevin Blasing 628 (246), Devin Draeger 586. Women: Cassie Blasing 523 (203), Kristy Metcalf 500, Melissa Kruesel 492, Heather Zulke 476
FRIDAY FUN
High scores — Men: DJ Kruesel 647 (227, 203, 217), Matt Wong 636 (246, 215), Kevin Blasing 628 (246), Devin Draeger 586. Women: Cassie Blasing 523 (203), Kristy Metcalf 500, Melissa Kruesel 492, Heather Zulke 476
Standings
;Pts.
ENR Auto;60-20
Emil’s Pizza;56-24
Young & Old;42-38
Wolff Pack;40-40
Drain Cleaning;36-44
Date Night;32-48
Friday Nite People;32-48
Country Pots;22-58
766
High scores: Andrew Jonas 7-4, Nathaniel Dorn 700, Andy Fenske 700, Mike Kingstad 661, Josh Wagner 658, Jason Peirick 655, Scott Peiricik 638, Amanda Blanke 637, Anthony Ireland 636, Bryant Preinfalk 623, Albert Bolden 610, Jordan Hernandez 607, Josh Smulders 606, Justin Trexler 605, Mike Johnson 602, Jeff Sueflohn 600
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
Froemming Realty;195.5
Main Street Barber;179.5
Kathy’s Buffalo;179.5
Local Waters;172.5
Driftwood Taxidermy;145
Watertown Bowl North;138
Division 2
Land and Legacy Group;151.5
Ultimate Landscaping;150.5
Erin’s Bar;144
LT Concrete;144
Komo Pattern;98
CITY LEAGUE
High scores: Brad Ziemer 784 (300), Keven Roethle 774 (300), Marsh Mosher 773 (289), Jonathan Kaufmann 736 (289), Stu Haenel 721 (258), Pete Richter 711 (257), John Uttech 702 (266), Cody Kruesel 696 (252), Chris Hartig 694 (268), Nate Saeger 693 (256), Mark Oiler 687 (248), Wes Umland 676 (243), Andy Conant 662 (241), Jeff Ready 659 (235), Eddie Latsch 654 (279), Marc Oldenhoff 654 (279), Todd Saeger 651 (249), Craig Frank 644 (264), Ashton Oldenhoff 640 (226), Tom Christian 639 (237), D.J. Kruesel 634 (228), Brandon Radloff 634 (222), Tom Lulewitz 625 (238), Bob Moldenhauer 625 (237), Tony Schuett 621 (233), Ethan Jaeger 621 (233), Neil Cole 606, Todd Rowoldt 605, Adam Kircher 604, Chris Kaufmann 604 (272)
Standings
End of 1st 3rd
;Pts.
A Division
Wolf Paving;149
Wttn Siding;140
Buffalo;137
Wttn Bowl;130
Nielsen Amusement;122
Bud;118
B Division
Gasthaus;159.5
Wttn. Bowl North;159
United Electric;158
Local Waters;131
3 Fingers Deep;126.5
TUESDAY SENIORS
High scores — Men: Carl Schultz 648 (236, 215), Mike Grossman 572 (205, 200), Ron Benninger 568 (213), Ray Gresbach 540 (203), Bruce Kemmerling 537 , Pete Boer 534 (200), Tim Archambeau 522, Wayne Kuerschner 519, Roy Zimmerman 518 (203), Ron Milbrath 517, Pat Froeming 517, Jim Zagrodnick 503. Women: Deb Archaumbeau 503 (211), Inez Schmidt 475, Judy Schwantes 470, Linda Gresbach 464, Christine Peters 458, Sandy Saeger 457, Kathy Parent 450
Standings
;Pts.
Has Beens;64
Final Four;62
Different Strokes;54
4-Pak;52
The Orifices;50
L.L.J.R.;50
Misfits;46
4-Chicks;46
Gutter Dusters;44
Bowling Stones;42
Survivors;22
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.