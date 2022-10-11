LADIES FRIENDLY

High scores: Karin Reszynski 569 (203, 202), Holly Bauer 561 (209), Sonja Kruesel 551 (208), Ashley Kaufmann 524, Katelyn Hodel 530, Kim Holterma 520, Barb Bauer 514 (224), Steph Percifield 514, Sara Schafer 515, Ali Mauer 509, Kari Kaufmann 508, Lynsey Wolfgram 503

