High scores: Karin Reszynski 569 (203, 202), Holly Bauer 561 (209), Sonja Kruesel 551 (208), Ashley Kaufmann 524, Katelyn Hodel 530, Kim Holterma 520, Barb Bauer 514 (224), Steph Percifield 514, Sara Schafer 515, Ali Mauer 509, Kari Kaufmann 508, Lynsey Wolfgram 503
Standings
;Pts.
Kozi Homes;26
Pin Pals;26
Bipolar Rollers;26
Schaefer's;26
KT Gals;22
DNR's Pourhouse;22
JG Carpentry;22
Kraemer Cheese;22
The Ball Handler;20
Running Erins;20
Who Gives a Split;18
Watertown Bowl;18
Sun to Sea;16
Split Happens;14
BFB;12
Alley Gals;10
766
High scores: Andrew Jonas 727, Brad Blanke 689, Jason Peirick 661, Bryant Preinfalk 659, Joe Lewis 656, Scott Peirick 655, Justin Mallow 649, Kinger Kingstad 648, Jeff Zielke 641, Jamie McGowan 635, Amanda Blanke 635, Kadan Jablonski 634, Roger Peirick 632, Adam Wagner 613, Anthony Ireland 612, Denny Loppnow 605, Adam Trexler 602, Josh Wagner 601
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
Froemming Realty;107.5
Kathy's Buffalo Bar;96.5
Local Waters;94.5
Main Street Barbers;93
Watertown Bowl North;87
Driftwood Taxidermy;84
Division 2
Ultimate Landscaping;88
Land and Legacy Group;81.5
Erin's Bar;70
LT Concrete;69
Komo Pattern;56
CITY
High scores: Tom Lulewitz 763 (259), Tim Hodel 746 (288), Dan Schilling 696 (268), Mark Oiler 687 (268), Chris Kaufmann 686 (251), Zack Thayer 683 (258), Adam Zastrow 681 (248), Eddie Laatsch 675 (248), Andy Conant 669 (234), Marc Oldenhoff 663 (245), Stu Haenel 659 (239), Tony Schuett 648 (257), Chris Hartig 641 (242), Josh Kaufmann 635 (259), Pete Richter 631 (232), Adam Kircher 622 (256), John Uttech 619 (233), Nate Saeger 614, Shawn Bresnehan 609, Jonathan Kaufmann 607 (226)
