MOONLITERS
High scores: Tiana Bostwick 669 (223, 227, 219), Lisa Morris 638 (201, 213, 222), Jenni Sommers 530, Katie Weiss 525, Lisa Cutsforth 518, Julie Meyer 506
Standings
;Pts.
Aztalan Bar & Grill;17
Nielsen Amusements;17
Sommers;17
Kube Custom Carpentry;13
LATA;11
Watertown Bowl;9
TUESDAY SENIORS
High scores - Men: Carl Schultz 638 (243, 235), Ron Benninger 611 (216, 225), Ray Gresbach 608 (213), Mike Grossman 569 (213), Jerry Haut 559 (203), Tim Archambeu 555 (213), Ronnie Bartels 536, Pete Boer 530, Bruce Kemmerling 525 (223), Mike Theim 523, Wayne Kuerschner 520. Women: Deb Archambeau 527, Jan Boer 508, Linda Catalano 469 (203), Judy Schwantes 452, Josie Kubly 445
Standings
;Pts.
Has Beens;38
4-Pak;30
L.L.J.R.;29
Krueger Builders;28
Final Four;27
Misfits;21
Bowling Stones;21
Different Strokes;20
Survivors;20
Gutter Dusters;16
The Orifices;16
4-Chicks;16
TRAVELING CLASSIC
High Scores — Men: Brad Ziemer 812 (257, 255, 300), Andy Conant 733 (257, 268), Scott Roth 715 (243, 247, 225), Bruce Martin 707 (225, 267), Scott Kaufmann 697 (258, 225), Mike Peters 696 (228, 235), John Ganster 677 (254, 246), Kris Morris 673 (238, 224), Lukas Saeger 670 (279), Justin Helser 661 (248), Bennie Benninger 641 (247), Tom Christian 635 (234)
Women: Amanda Blanke 647 (245, 221), Connie Hookstead 636 (228, 233), Jean Werner 593 (247), Wendy Kaufmann 590 (228), Tina Thrane 574 (200), Jeri Schlatter 549 (222), Val Uttech 540, Amanda Hookstead 522 (212)
Standings
;Pts.
Lenzendorf Agency;41
Martin Management;40
Silver Eagle Saloon;39
G & B Construction;37
GW Electric;35.5
Bigg's Bar & Grill;34
KRMK;34
Dale's Service;29.5
Local Waters;29
JLSD;29
Edward Jones;27.5
Watertown Bowl;24
Kathy's Buffalo Bar;21
Concord Inn;20.5
Teams 1-8 in the standings above will bowl at Watertown Bowl North on Mon., Jan 23; teams 9-will bowl at Watertown Bowl 18.
