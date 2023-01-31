High scores: Jason Peirick 788, Justin Mallow 761, Larry Romprey 731, Brian Loppnow 727, Ralph Peirick 680, Jake Sell 657, Anthony Ireland 651, Roger Peirick 649, Eric Duddeck 647, Andy Fenske 643, Denny Loppnow 637, Jeff Zielke 635, Pete Froemming 633, Kadan Jablonski 632, Mitch Komorowski 627, Andrew Jonas 609, Bill Adamson 607, Scott Naylor 602, Jeff Sueflohn 600
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
LT Concrete;121
Kathy's Buffalo;113.5
Froemming Realty;109.5
Ultimate Landscaping;102
Main Street Barber;92.5
Land and Legacy Group;86.5
Division 2
Erin's Bar;98
Local Waters;98
Driftwood Taxidermy;94.5
Watertown Bowl North;90
Komo Pattern;88
CITY LEAGUE
High scores: Ben Schrier 771 (269), Marc Oldenhoff 744 (267), Jonathan Kaufmann 741 (267), Wes Umland 739 (258), Dan Schilling 739 (278), Eddie Laatsch 739 (256), Pete Richter 732 (279), Brad Ziemer 725 (300), Nate Saeger 723 (267), Mark Oiler 722 (284), Chris Kaufmann 693 (246), Ashton Oldenhoff 684 (268), Marsh Mosher 677 (237), Matt English 672 (257), Tom Lulewitz 661 (247), Doug Mallow 657 (236), Jeff Ready 650 (235), Max Haenel 646 (245), Todd Saeger 645 (244), Craig Frank 644 (247), Tony Schuett 642 (233), Clint Rose 638 (245), Cody Kruesel 633 (265), Randy Kroll 632, Adam Zastrow 630 (258), Andy Conant 624 (226), Stu Haenel 611 (271), John Schieber 605 (226), Patrick Garland 605 (224), Rick Nass 602 (233), Dan Lee 601 (220)
Standings
;Pts.
A Division
Gasthaus;16
WTTN Siding;16
Wolf Paving;14
United Electric;11
WTTN Bowl North;11
Buffalo;9.5
B Division
3 Fingers Deep;23
WTTN Bowl 18;17.5
Bud;16
Nielsen Amusements;13
Local Waters;11
MOONLITERS
High scores: Amanda Kelly 598 (212), Brenda Scherret 583 (216), Lisa Morris 556 (221), Lisa Cutsforth 523, Julie Meyer 514, Jamie Lehmann 506
Standings
;Pts.
Sommers;31
Nielsen Amusements;22
Watertown Bowl;21
Aztalan Bar & Grill;19
LATA;17
Kube Custom Carpentry;16
TRAVELING CLASSIC
High scores - Men: Tom Christian 758 (242, 300), Todd Saeger 726 (268, 236, 222), Scott Roth 707 (250, 247), Lukas Saeger 669 (280), John Ganster 660 (248, 230), Brad Ziemer 642 (222), Bruce Martin 641 (234), Justin Helser 640 (238), Bennie Benninger 635 (232), Jake Jurgella 629 (234), Scott Kaufmann 621, Ron Bartels 607, Scott Strege 605 (223)
Women: Amanda Blanke 659 (277, 226), Tina Thrane 635 (245, 243), Connie Hookstead 613 (206, 203, 204), Jean Werner 588 (226), Karin Reszynski 582 (206, 214), Val Uttech 521, Wendy Kaufmann 502
