KEGLER KINGSHigh scores: Brad Dantuma 693 (204, 267 222), Will Reed 658 (264, 212), Jake Bergmann 649 (247, 211)Standings;Pts.Bob's Bunch;45G. Brock's Auto;44Glacier Rock Farm;42Local Waters 2;39Local Waters;38D & K Pallets;37Pizza Sliders;37Kathy's Buffalo Bar;36Schaefer's Auto;32Kube Custom Carpentry;30Fun Farm N Toys;30COMMUNITYHigh scores: Brad Ziemer 708 (247), Larry Romprey 684 (249), Keith Hanke 648 (221), Dale Stangler 614 (223), Brad Brusveen 610 (208), Louis Strupp 609 (231), Robb Borchardt 603, John Zins 602, Jamie Genz 601Standings;Pts.Silver Eagle Saloon;23.5Farmington Inn;22Just Smoking;21.5Watertown Bowl;20Stull Agronomy;20Schaefer's Soft Water;13SLEEPERHigh scores: Diane Mallow 734 (279), Pete Richter 700 (278), Bennie Benninger 647 (268), Amanda Blanke 637 (222), Brandon Radloff 636 (224), Joe Munro 629 (229), Carl Schultz 610 (248)Standings;Pts.Miller 64;7Kathy's Buffalo Bar;7Pine Cone;7Watertown Bowl;5Hersh's Gang;5Silver Eagle Saloon;2Sailor Jerry's;2JLS;0G & W Electric;0BBJP;0SENIOR FUNHigh scores - Men: Carl Schultz 693 (245, 255), Chuck Saeger 536 (205), Ronnie Bartels 528. Women: Deb Archambeau 566 (202)Standings;Pts.Aces;58Semi Old;56Screwballs;53Strikers;52Jeriatrics;41Mixed Nuts;34Sockums;32Goodtimes;27
