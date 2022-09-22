agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Sep 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SENIOR FUNHigh scores — Men: Carl Schultz 584 (216), Bob Saeger 532, Don Kreiziger 516, Wayne Kuerschner 510 (206), Ron Milbrath 507, Bruce Huebner 503. Women: Lucy Saeger 464 (201)Standings;Pts.Jeriatrics;20Strikers;18Sockums;18Screwballs;17Semi Old;16Aces;16Mixed Nuts;16Goodtimers;9COMMUNITYHigh scores: Brad Ziemer 688 (257), Dean Selnow 659 (225), Jamie Genz 645 (246), Brad Brusveen 628 (245), Tom Fairall 605 (229), Keith Hanke 601 (244)Standings;Pts.Watertown Bowl;8Just Smoking;7.5Stull Agronomy;7Ann’s Farmington Inn;6Silver Eagle Saloon;4.5Schaefer’s Soft Water;33 MAN SLEEPERHigh scores: Josh Bartz 703 (268), Pete Richter 659 (254), Joe Munro 655 (249), Jeff Sueflohn 645 (247), Hannah Zubke 572 (236)Standings;Pts.Sailor Jerry’s;22BBJP;19Miller 64;16JLS;13Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;13Pine Cone;12Silver Eagle;12Watertown Bowl;12G & W Electric;11Hersh’s Gang;9 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Deeg's to close its doors in Watertown Area school districts struggle with new hires Jefferson County Medical Examiner names man who dies in crash Friday fire in Johnson Creek remains under investigation Motorcyclist dies in crash; speed a factor Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 9-22
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.