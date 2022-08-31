agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Aug 31, 2022 26 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SLEEPERHigh scores: Josh Bartz 700, Jeremy Schwark 687, Deb Archambeau 620, Hank Weidmeyer 610, Pete Richter 607, Jason Bavuso 606Standings;Pts.Sailor Jerry’s’7BBJP;5Kathy’s Buffalo;5JLS;4Pine Cone;3Watertown Bowl;2G&W Electric;2Miller 64;2Hersh’s Gang;0MOONLITERSHigh scores: Tiana Bostwick 532, Lisa Morris 514, Brenda Scherret 503, Amanda Kelly 487, RoxAnne Witte 470Standings;Pts.Aztalan Bar & Grill;5Nielsen Amusements;4Kube Custom Carpentry;4LATA;3Watertown Bowl;3Sommers;2TROUBLE ON 26High scores — Men: Kadan Jablonski 718 (212, 279, 227), Brad Ziemer 697 (255, 236, 206), Travis Haas 663, (237, 219, 207), Jake Sell 647 (245, 213, Dan Jablonski 607 (244). Women: Dee Ziemer 561, Phyllis Roberts 522, Emma Buska 521, Jean Borchardt 506Standings;Pts.Division 1Da Misfits;7Unknown Bowlers;5Hair By Ashley Anne;4Do Right Concrete;2Gudenkauf Farms;0Division 2Ultimate Landscaping;7Rosy Lane Holsteins;7Ziemer Farms;3Team #10;0Watertown Bowl;0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown man, Christopher Braatz, charged with felonies in standoff Man arrested after 14-hour standoff ends Teresa (Kuhn) "Teri" Reed Fond du Lac woman causes $50,000 in damages to Watertown home Watertown Regional Medical Center welcomes Watertown native Lessner as executive director of HR Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 8-25
