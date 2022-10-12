TUESDAY SENIORS

High scores - Men: Carl Schultz 708 (217, 246, 245), Ray Gresbach 563 (202), Mike Grossman 546 (204), Roy Zimmerman 540 (212), Jim Zagrodnik 514, Ron Benninger 504. Women: Inez Schmidt 531 (209), Deb Archambeau 498, Judy Schwantes 462, Linda Catolano 461, Sandy Saeger 452, Linda Gresbach 441

Load comments