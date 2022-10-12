High scores - Men: Carl Schultz 708 (217, 246, 245), Ray Gresbach 563 (202), Mike Grossman 546 (204), Roy Zimmerman 540 (212), Jim Zagrodnik 514, Ron Benninger 504. Women: Inez Schmidt 531 (209), Deb Archambeau 498, Judy Schwantes 462, Linda Catolano 461, Sandy Saeger 452, Linda Gresbach 441
Standings
;Pts.
Has Beens;44
Misfits;34
4-Chicks;30
Different Strokes;30
Krueger Builders;28
The Orifices;26
L.L.J.R.;26
Bowling Stones;26
4-Pak;26
Final Four;24
Survivors;18
TRAVELING LEAGUE
High scores - Men: Bruce Martin 683 (228, 245), Scott Strege 665 (246, 233), Ed Reszynski 638 (238), John Ganster 619 (222), Scott Kaufmann 616, Mike Peters 607. Women: Amanda Blanke 620 (233), Ashley Kaufmann 583 (206), Wendy Kaufmann 572 (203), Tina Thrane 568 (215), Karin Reszynski 549, Amanda Hookstead 545 (203), Jean Werner 539, Holly Bauer 521
Standings
;Pts.
Kathy's Buffalo Bar;29
JLSD;28
Edward Jones;26
Bigg's Bar & Grill;25
Lenzendorf Agency;22
Dale's Service;22
GW Electric;21
G & B Construction;21
Silver Eagle Saloon;21
Concord Inn;19
Martin Management;18
Local Waters;15
KRMK;14
Watertown Bowl;13
MOONLITERS
High scores: Tiana Bostwick 586 (242), Amanda Kelly 561 (231), RoxAnne Witte 537, Lisa Cutsforth 495, Brenda Scherret 484
Standings
;Pts.
Watertown Bowl;26
Nielsen Amusements;23
Aztalan Bar & Grill;21
Sommers;20
LATA;19
Kube Custom Carpentry;17
WAYNE'S AUTO
High scores: Jamey Hisel 748 (290), Randy Burgardt 728 (279), Chris Kaufmann 719 (258), Pete Richter 718 (266), Scott Wolfgram 687 (258), Marty Schneidewind 669 (227), Andy Bunkoske 668 (248), Bruce Martin 666 (269), Eric Laffoon 665 (248), Derrick Heiser 664 (242), Tom Christian 663 (248), Jeremy Schwark 654 (266), Shawn Bresnehan 651 (245), Ed Wolff 647 (247), Kadan Jablonski 644 (234), Mark Herold 643 (256), Ed Laatsch 643 (223), Jonathan Kaufmann 634 (255), Zack Umland 630 (236), Tom Lulewicz 618 (224), Armand Lewis 618 (249), Andrew Jonas 614 (224), Tom Fredrick 613 (213), Keven Roethle 613 (237), Nate Saeger 611 (226), Cody Kruesel 605 (211), Jake Hermanson 604 (246)
