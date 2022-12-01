agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Dec 1, 2022 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SLEEPERHigh scores: Pete Richter 815 (288), Josh Bartz 768 (266), Amanda Blanke 654 (240), Jeff Sueflohn 647 (245), Mike Peters 616 (228), Carl Schultz 615, Mike Grossman 611, Joe Munro 610, Nicole Ebert 601Standings;Pts.Miller 64;28Kathy's Buffalo Bar;22Pine Cone;21Sailor Jerry's;16Hersh's Gang;14BBJP;12Watertown Bowl;12Silver Eagle;9G&W Electric;4JLS;2COMMUNITYHigh scores: Keith Hanke 714 (265), Larry Romprey 697 (248), Robb Borchardt 686 (257), Tim Claas 661 (247), Dale Stangler 659 (246), Dan Bohn 635 (233), Tom Fairall 629 (246), Dean Sellnow 624 (217)Standings;Pts.Silver Eagle Saloon;30.5Watertown Bowl;29Just Smoking;27.5Ann's Farmington;27Stull Agronomy;24Schaefer's Soft Water;18 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Four fatal crashes over holiday weekend in Watertown area Jefferson police investigating Sunday drive-by shooting 'Miracle': Missing cruise ship passenger found OK in water Flight For Life responds to serious injury crash in Watertown 21-year-old killed after evading deputy, striking tree near Waupun, Dodge County Sheriff's Office reports Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 12-1
