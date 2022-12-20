High scores - Men: DJ Kruesel 704 (268, 239, 247), Kevin Blasing 631 (201, 235), Matt Wong 625 (256), Bill Reed 584 (222). Women: Melissa Kruesel 596 (247), Heather Zubke 521 (200), Brenda Clemmons 479, Spring Reed 464
Standings
;Pts.
ENR Auto;88-32
Emil's Pizza;74-76
Wolff Pack;70-50
Friday Nite People;56-64
Date Night;54-66
Young & Old;52-68
Drain Cleaning;50-70
Country Pots;34-86
SENIOR FUN
High scores - Men: Carl Schultz 674 (249, 228), Chuck Saeger 585 (212, 206), Tim Archambeau 553 (203, 219), Jerry Haut 549, Rick Tortamasi 548 (219), Gary Boley 547 (220), Wayne Kuerschner 546 (203), Don Kreiziger 518. Women: Deb Archambeau 532 (218), Sharon Boley 450, Sally Westphal 449
Final Standings
First Half
;Pts.
Semi Old;79
Aces;74
Strikers;72
Screwballs;59
Sockums;54
Geriatrics;51
Mixed Nuts;46
Goodtimers;45
MIXED NUTS SUNDAY
High scores - Men: Bill Sharkey 650 (212, 226, 212), Steve Woolley 645 (235, 219), John Zins 608 (226), Mike Rollart 603 (225, 202). Women: Cathy Oestreich 461, Jodie Bircher 459, Tracy Hartmann 443, Linda Zarnstorff 428
Standings
;Pts.
Cops & Robbers;12
Criminal Minds;12
Wicked Strikers;10
Whiskey Run;9
Spare Parts;5
Incredibowls;2
Mighty Misfits;2
766
High scores: Jeff Zielke 723, Tony Schuett 714, Jake Sell 692, Brad Blanke 675, Kadan Jablonski 662, Steve Lawson 655, Andrew Jonas 641, Brian Loppnow 641, Adam Wagner 639, Roger Peirick 638, Scott Naylor 637, Bill Adamson 630, Ralph Peirick 620, Scott Peirick 611
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.