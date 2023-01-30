SUNDAY MIXED NUTS
High scores - Men: Steve Woolley 591 (224, 229) Kevin Zimmerman 558 (226), Bill Sharkey 539, Richard Banker 531. Women: Jodie Bircher 523, Cathy Oestreich 492, Jessica Rynearson 484, Tracy Hartmann 482
Standings
;Pts.
Cops & Robbers;19
Whiskey Run;19
Criminal Minds;18
Incredibowls;13
Wicked Strikers;13
Spare Parts;12
Mighty Misfits;12
SENIOR FUN
High scores - Men: Carl Schultz 729 (228, 279, 213) Chuck Saeger 634 (218, 204, 212), Jerry Haut 566 (203), Bob Saeger 552, Wayne Kuerschner 531 (223), Dick Zoellick 524, Dennis Baumann 511, Ron Milbrath 511. Women: Deb Archambeau 513, Josie Kubly 480, Kathy Parent 466
Standings
;Pts.
Semi Old;34
Jeriatrics;32
Screwballs;28
Goodtimers;24
Sockums;20
Aces;18
Strikers;16
Mixed Nuts;14
KEGLER KINGS
High scores: Brad Dantuma 719 (269, 239, 211), Nate Smith 659 (265, 202), Kevin Zimmerman 607 (223, 201)
Standings
;Pts.
Bob's Bunch;7
Pizza Sliders;7
Kathy's Buffalo Bar;5
Schaefer's Auto;5
Fun Farm N Toys;5
Glacier Rock Farms;5
Local Waters 2;2
Kube Custom Carpentry;2
D & K Pallets;2
G. Brock's Auto;2
Local Waters;0
COMMUNITY
High scores: Dale Stangler 723, Brad Ziemer 687, Larry Romprey 670, Keith Hanke 637, Robb Borchardt 633, Dean Sellnow 632, Tom Fairall 625, Louis Strupp 608
Standings
;Pts.
Silver Eagle Saloon;16
Ann's Farmington Inn;15
Watertown Bowl;14
Just Smoking;11
Stull Agronomy;8
Schaefer's Soft Water;8
SLEEPER
High scores: Pete Richter 772 (278), Pete Boer 756 (278), Brandon Radloff 716 (269), Bennie Benninger 694 (236), Brad Ziemer 658 (267), Nicole Ebert 651 (232), Josh Bartz 645 (247), Mike Peters 635 (213), Amanda Blanke 627 (257), Carl Schultz 612, Jeff Sueflohn 601
Standings
;Pts.
Silver Eagle;12
Sailor Jerry's;11
Miller 64;10
BBJP;9
Watertown Bowl;6
JLS;5
Pine Cone;5
G & W Electric;5
Kathy's Buffalo Bar;5
Hersh's Gang;2
