CITY LEAGUE

High scores: Wes Umland 774 (290), Jonathan Kaufmann 752 (268), Nate Saeger 748 (274), Eddie Laatsch 743 (289), Cody Kruesel 737 (290) Randy Kroll 721 (270), Mark Oiler 704 (277), Stu Haenel 697 (257), Pete Richter 696 (242), Ben Schrier 689 (253), Chris Hartig 689 (253), Marc Oldenhoff 686 (257), Adam Zastrow 686 (267), Patrick Garland 669 (235), Andy Conant 662 (235), Chris Kaufmann 661 (295), Max Haenel 661 (245), Rick Nass 658 (248), Neil Lischka 651 (237), Jake Jurgella 651 (257), Dan Lee 649 (242), Jeff Ready 640 (245), Marsh Mosher 629 (220), Brad Ziemer 626 (225), Tom Lulewitz 618 (224), Clint Rose 617 (248), Ethan Jaeger 615, Bo Moldenhauer 613 (228), Dan Schilling 612, Brandon Radloff 609, John Uttech 608 (233), Brad Ebert 608 (225), Jason Heinecke 606 (230)

