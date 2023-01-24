High scores: Wes Umland 774 (290), Jonathan Kaufmann 752 (268), Nate Saeger 748 (274), Eddie Laatsch 743 (289), Cody Kruesel 737 (290) Randy Kroll 721 (270), Mark Oiler 704 (277), Stu Haenel 697 (257), Pete Richter 696 (242), Ben Schrier 689 (253), Chris Hartig 689 (253), Marc Oldenhoff 686 (257), Adam Zastrow 686 (267), Patrick Garland 669 (235), Andy Conant 662 (235), Chris Kaufmann 661 (295), Max Haenel 661 (245), Rick Nass 658 (248), Neil Lischka 651 (237), Jake Jurgella 651 (257), Dan Lee 649 (242), Jeff Ready 640 (245), Marsh Mosher 629 (220), Brad Ziemer 626 (225), Tom Lulewitz 618 (224), Clint Rose 617 (248), Ethan Jaeger 615, Bo Moldenhauer 613 (228), Dan Schilling 612, Brandon Radloff 609, John Uttech 608 (233), Brad Ebert 608 (225), Jason Heinecke 606 (230)
Standings
;Pts.
End 2nd Third
A Division
Gasthaus;172
WTTN Bowl North;157
WTTN Bowl 18;154
WTTN Siding;147
Wolf Paving;141
United Electric;132
B Division
Buffalo;157
3 Fingers Deep;136
Bud;131
Nielsen Amusements;106
Local Waters;96
766
High scores: Jeff Zielke 719, Adam Trexler 716, Scott Naylor 707, Justin Trexler 702, Andy Fenske 698, Roger Peirick 672, Scott Peirick 671, Jay Schwartz 662, Pete Froemming 661, Joe Lewis 651, Ralph Peirick 645, Bryant Preinfalk 645, Brad Ziemer 642, Josh Wagner 636, Jake Sell 636, Dave Steele 630, Kadan Jablonski 629, Steve Lawson 624, Jason Peirick 612
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
LT Concrete;110
Kathy's Buffalo;97.5
Froemming Realty;91
Main Street Barber;86.5
Ultimate Landscaping;84
Land and Legacy Group;79.5
Division 2
Erin's Bar;90
Local Waters;79.5
Watertown Bowl North;76
Komo Pattern;74.5
Driftwood Taxidermy;73.5
MOONLITERS
High scores: Tiana Bostwick 557 (224), Brenda Scherret 534 (206), Clark Borck 528, Lisa Morris 528, Amanda Kelly 509
