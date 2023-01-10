CITY LEAGUE

High scores: Marsh Mosher 761 (256), Randy Kroll 735 (277), John Uttech 708 (248), D.J. Kruesel 708 (245), Nate Saeger 699 (268), Chris Kaufmann 694 (248), Adam Zastrow 691 (267), Cody Kruesel 688 (235), Ben Schrier 688 (257), Mark Oiler 687 (268), Ashton Oldenhoff 687 (254), Chris Hartig 684 (244), Tom Lulewitz 670 (235), Ryan Lessner 662 (255), Chad Sellnow 662 (237), Todd Saeger 654 (247), Jeff Ready 647 (238), Brad Ziemer 645 (238), Pete Richter 644 (233), Stu Haenel 640 (220), Colin Remmington 638 (243), Eddie Laatsch 637, Marc Oldenhoff 636, Tom Christian 632 (231), Josh Kaufmann 631 (227), Neil Lischka 629 (267), Dan Schilling 625, Patrick Garland 622, Shane Potenberg 621, Andy Conant 620 (239), Zack Thayer 606

