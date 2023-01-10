High scores: Marsh Mosher 761 (256), Randy Kroll 735 (277), John Uttech 708 (248), D.J. Kruesel 708 (245), Nate Saeger 699 (268), Chris Kaufmann 694 (248), Adam Zastrow 691 (267), Cody Kruesel 688 (235), Ben Schrier 688 (257), Mark Oiler 687 (268), Ashton Oldenhoff 687 (254), Chris Hartig 684 (244), Tom Lulewitz 670 (235), Ryan Lessner 662 (255), Chad Sellnow 662 (237), Todd Saeger 654 (247), Jeff Ready 647 (238), Brad Ziemer 645 (238), Pete Richter 644 (233), Stu Haenel 640 (220), Colin Remmington 638 (243), Eddie Laatsch 637, Marc Oldenhoff 636, Tom Christian 632 (231), Josh Kaufmann 631 (227), Neil Lischka 629 (267), Dan Schilling 625, Patrick Garland 622, Shane Potenberg 621, Andy Conant 620 (239), Zack Thayer 606
Standings
;Pts.
A Division
Gasthaus;134
WTTN Bowl North;134
WTTN Bowl 18;132
WTTN Siding;115
United Electric;108
Wolf Paving;97
B Division
Buffalo;127
Bud;113
3 Fingers Deep;104
Nielsen Amusement;80
Local Waters;77
MOONLITERS
High scores: Tiana Bostwick 558 (214), Lisa Cutsforth 526 (204), Amanda Kelly 516, Jamie Lehmann 478, Julie Meyer 474
Standings
;Pts.
Aztalan Bar & Grill;17
Sommers;12
Kube Custom Carpentry;11
Nielsen Amusements;10
LATA;9
Watertown Bowl;4
766
High scores: Ralph Peirick 689, Kadan Jablonski 683, Jeff Zielke 682, Brad Blanke 680. Amanda Blanke 657, Bill Adamson 656, Scott Peirick 647, Jordan Hernandez 646, Mike Kingman 639, Mitch Komorowski 638, Bill Adamson 636, Albert Bolden 633, Jamie McGowan 627, Eric Duddeck 624, Adam Saeger 623, Jeff Sueflohn 622, Denny Loppnow 616, Scott Naylor 610, Adam Trexler 609, Andrew Jonas 604
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
LT Concrete;66
Kathy's Buffalo;63.5
Main Street Barbers;59
Froemming Realty;56
Ultimate Landscaping;50
Land and Legacy Group;42
Division 2
Erin's Bar;71
Local Waters;68
Driftwood Taxidermy;55.5
Watertown Bowl North;54
Komo Pattern;43
TRAVELING CLASSIC
High scores - Men: Brad Ziemer 754 (266, 220, 268), Jon Kaufmann 718 (224, 257, 237), Al Rose 707 (290, 224), Bennie Benninger 696 (279), Bruce Martin 684 (223, 248), Scott Strege 629 (297), John Ganster 654 (245, 224),Tom Christian 649, Todd Saeger 636 (237), Ed Reszynski 629 (222), Mike Peters 618 (233), Corey Jaeger 612 (231)
