FRIDAY FUN
High scores - Men: Matt Wong 667 (218, 202, 247), Brandon Ready 640 (215, 264), Kevin Blasing 614 (204, 207, 203), Bill Reed 656 (212)
FRIDAY FUN
High scores - Men: Matt Wong 667 (218, 202, 247), Brandon Ready 640 (215, 264), Kevin Blasing 614 (204, 207, 203), Bill Reed 656 (212)
Women: Melissa Kruesel 622 (231, 211), Heather Zubke 504, Cassie Blasing 493, Spring Reed 464
Standings
;Pts.
Drain Cleaning;44-28
Wolff Pack;42-30
Fri. Nite People;42-30
ENR Auto;38-34
Young & Old;38-34
Date night;32-40
Country Pots;28-44
Emil's Pizza;24-48
766
Jeff Zielke 733, Dave Steele 732, Abe Salazar 703, Kadan Jablonski 687, Andy Fenske 686, Brian Loppnow 684, Scott Peirick 681, Jason Peirick 681, Andrew Jonas 674, Jerry Williams 660, Pete Froemming 641, Scott McGowan 635, Jeff Sueflohn 634, Denny Loppnow 633, Ralph Peirick 632, Larry Romprey 616, Roger Peirick 615, Josh Smulders 615, Jamie McGowan 612, Anthony Ireland 610
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
Kathy's Buffalo;165.5
LT Concrete;158.5
Froemming Realty;152.5
Ultimate Landscaping;150
Land and Legacy Group;128.5
Main Street Barbers;120
Division 2
Local Waters;158.5
Erin's Bar;141
Driftwood Taxidermy;133.5
Watertown Bowl North;129
Komo Pattern;122.5
CITY LEAGUE
Jonathan Kaufmann 753 (277), Adam Zastrow 730 (265), Eddie Laatsch 714 (269), Tom Lulewitz 709 (296), Marsh Mosher 709 (243), John Uttech 694 (256), Chris Kaufmann 691 (286), Cody Kruesel 691 (235), Brandon Radloff 676 (256), Tony Schuett 676 (259), Clint Rose 670 (237), Bo Moldenhauer 669 (237), Andy Conant 663 (236), Jake Hermanson 653 (247), Mark Oiler 650 (258), Neil Lischka 644 (251), Dan Schilling 638 (233), Collin Remington 637 (256), Jake Jurgella 636 (243), Jeff Ready 629 (226), Brad Ziemer 623 (255), Craig Frank 618, Chris Hartig 618 (236), Patrick Garland 614 (221), Marc Oldenhoff 614, Stu Haenel 612, Josh Kaufmann 607, Shane Potenberg 607, Ashton Oldenhoff 607, Adam Schuett 606, Chad Sellnow 604, Ryan Lessner 600 (236)
Standings
;Pts.
A Division
Gasthaus;65
WTTN Siding;59
Buffalo;55
Wolf Paving;53
United Electric;48
WTTN Bowl North;44
B Division
3 Fingers Deep;65
Nielsen Amusements;62
Local Waters;60
WTTN Bowl 18;59
Bud;51
MOONLITERS
High scores: Roxanne Witte 663 (257, 223), Amanda Kelly 556 (201), Tiana Bostwick 553 (201), Lisa Morris 548 (216), Clara Borck 496
Standings
;Pts.
Aztalan Bar & Grill;37
Sommers;36
Nielsen Amusements;34
LATA;28
Watertown Bowl;28
Kube Custom Carpentry;26
TRAVELING CLASSIC
High scores - Men: Bruce Martin780 (256, 257, 267), George Sabol 741 (276, 249), Kadan Jablonski 734 (220, 277, 237), Brad Ziemer 654 (244), Nate Saeger 654 (244), Scott Strege 640 (246), Ed Reszynski 633 (226, 236), John Ganster 632 (226, 257), Bennie Benninger 626 (259), Mike Peters 619 (246), Tom Christian 617 (224), Scott Roth 609 (224)
Women: Amanda Blanke 694 (213, 224, 211), Jean Werner 604 (200, 211), Karin Reszynski 589 (230, 203), Wendy Kaufmann 583 (224), Tina Thraane 576, Connie Hookstead 574 (200, 203), Amanda Hookstead 546, Val Uttech 526
Standings
;Pts.
G & B Construction;21
Local Waters;19
Lenzendorf Agency;19
Watertown Bowl;19
Bigg's Bar & Grill;18
Edward Jones;14
Concord Inn;13
GW Electric;12
Dale's Service;12
Kathy's Buffalo Bar;12
Martin Management;12
JLSD;10
Silver Eagle Saloon;9
KRMK;6
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.