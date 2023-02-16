COMMUNITY

High scores: Keith Hanke 743 (260), Bruce Marr 677 (259), Larry Romprey 677 (248), Brad Brusveen 676 (258), Tom Fairall 644 (255), Brad Ziemer 643 (222), Jamie Genz 639 (235), Damien Borchardt 631 (238), Dean Sellnow 620 (224), Andy Kreuziger 601 (218)

