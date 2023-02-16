High scores: Keith Hanke 743 (260), Bruce Marr 677 (259), Larry Romprey 677 (248), Brad Brusveen 676 (258), Tom Fairall 644 (255), Brad Ziemer 643 (222), Jamie Genz 639 (235), Damien Borchardt 631 (238), Dean Sellnow 620 (224), Andy Kreuziger 601 (218)
Standings
;Pts.
Ann's Farmington Inn;21
Watertown Bowl;21
Silver Eagle Saloon;21
Just Smoking;18
Stull Agronomy;14
Schaefer's Soft Water;13
3 MAN SLEEPER
High scores: Pete Richter 757 (279), Carl Schultz 743 (300), Bennie Benninger 708 (268), Jeff Sueflohn 697 (246), Mike Peters 680 (236), Diane Mallow 651 (234), Mike Grossman 619 (221), Amanda Blanke 618 (214), Joe Munro 610, Tim Courtney 610
Standings
;Pts.
Sailor's Jerry;26
Miller 64;22
G&W Electric;21
Silver Eagle;19
Hersh's Gang;17
Pine Cone;17
Kathy's Buffalo Bar;16
Watertown Bowl;15
BBJP;13
JLS;9
KEGLER KINGS
High scores: Keith Pogantsch 698 (297), Derek Kumbier 650 (300), Ken Seibert 637 (277), Greg Brock 636, Dustin Gruling 624, Kirk Fisch 624, Doug Clemmons 613, Doug Ketelhohn 608, Joe Barriere 606, Will Reed 606, Emma Buska 521, Jamie Fisch 509, Annie Caya 502
Standings
;Pts.
Glacier Rock Farms;24
Local Waters 2;23
Bob's Bunch;21
Fun Farm N Toys;19
Schaefer's Auto;17
G-Brock's Auto;16
Kathy's Buffalo;12
Local Waters;12
Kube Custom Carpentry;11
Pizza Sliders;7
D&K Pallets;6
LADIES FRIENDLY
High scores: Melissa Kruesel 664 (238 235), Kari Kaufmann 649 (224, 243), Holly Bauer 595 (212, 210), Jean Musil 585 (214, 202), Ashley Kaufman 580 (202), Karin Reszynski 580 (202), Ashlee Strohbusch 564 (235), Jeri Schlatter 560 (206), Jen May 558 (204), Sara Kozikowski 546 (214), Sara Schaefer 532, Chris Moldenhauer 518, Sherena Mallow 511, Barb Bauer 510
