TRAVELING CLASSICHigh Scores Men: Scott Roth 759 (300, 258,201), Tom Christianson 753 (227,258,268), Nate Saeger 721 (258,265), Bennie 719 (246,278), Andy Conant 682 (245,232,205), Lukas Saeger 660 (228,235)John Gangster 647 (201,254), Cory Jaeger 633 (205,214,214), Richard White 624 (220,210), Todd Saeger 618 (214,247), Kris Morris 616 (203,244), Scott Kaufmann 611 (226), George Sabol 609 (201,224), Jeff Weihert 604 (220), Mike Peters 603 (211)High Scores Women: Amanda Blanke 751 (214,248,249), Connie Hookstead 641 (224,211,206), Mom Werner 587 (213,215), Tina Thrane 583, Karin Reszynski 555, Wendy Kaufmann 529, Val Uttech 526, Jerri Schlatter 512Final standings;Pts.Watertown Bowl;49Biggs Bar and Grill;47Local Waters;44Edward Jones Investments;40Lenzendorf Agency;38GB Construction;38Kathy's Buffalo Bar;37GW Electric;36KRMK;32JLSD;30Concord Inn;29GW Electric;29Dale's Service;26Martin Management;26Silver Eagle Saloon;18Sweeper at Watertown Bowl North on 4/10Championship Roll-off at Watertown Bowl North 4/17:Watertown Bowl, Edward Jones Invest, Martin Management and Lenzendorf Agency
