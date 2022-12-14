FRIDAY FUN

High scores — Men: Bill Reed 642 (215, 235), DJ Kruesel 625 (200, 232), Brandon Ready 596 (205, 211), Matt Wong 578 (214, 209). Women: Cassie Blasing 544, Brenda Reed 518 (223), Melissa Kruesel 515, Heather Zubke 511 (218)

