MOONLITERS
High scores: Tiana Bostwick 618 (204, 211, 203), Brenda Scherret 558 (212), Jamie Lehmann 532, Lisa Morris 486 (216), Heather Dantuma 480
MOONLITERS
High scores: Tiana Bostwick 618 (204, 211, 203), Brenda Scherret 558 (212), Jamie Lehmann 532, Lisa Morris 486 (216), Heather Dantuma 480
Standings
;Pts.
Aztalan Bar & Grill;12
Kube Custom Carpentry;9
Sommers;7
Nielsen Amusements;7
LATA;7
Watertown Bowl;0
CITY LEAGUE
High scores: Pete Richter 729 (245), D.J. Kruesel 718 (258), Jonathan Kaufmann 715 (277), Tommy Christian 700 (263), Chris Kaufmann 699 (238), Tony Schuett 697 (277), Mark Oiler 694 (257), John Uttech 694 (257), Josh Kaufmann 686 (258), Cody Kruesel 686 (245), Eddie Laatsch 677 (258), Stu Haenel 661 (241), Nate Saeger 650 (245), Craig Frank 649 (258), Brandon Radloff 649 (236), Keven Roethle 644 (258), Jake Hermanson 644 (256), Ben Schrier 625 (257), Adam Zastrow 625, Dan Schilling 625 (258), Jake Jurgella 615, Clint Rose 614, Shane Potenberg 612, Brad Ziemer 609, Doug Mallow 609, Ethan Jaeger 606, Chad Sellnow 605, Ashton Oldenhoff 603, Neil Lischka 600
Standings
;Pts.
A Division
Gasthaus;126
WTTN Bowl North;124
WTTN Bowl 18;113
WTTN Siding;98
United Electric;96
Wolf Paving;78
B Division
Buffalo;112
Bud;98
3 Fingers Deep;96
Nielsen Amusements;66
Local Waters;65
766
High scores: Jamey Hisel 722, Andrew Jonas 699, Bryant Preinfalk 699, Jeff Zielke 684, Kadan Jablonski 667, Brian Loppnow 663, Mike Kingstad 649, Larry Romprey 647, Brad Blanke 642, Ralph Peirick 632, Dave Steele 624, Bill Adamson 623, Scott Peirick 621, Jacie Fritz 612, Josh Smulders 606, Jordan Hernandez 605
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
LT Concrete;50
Kathy's Buffalo;42
Froemming Realty;40
Ultimate Landscaping;40
Main Street Barbers;37
Land and Legacy Group;35.5
Division 2
Local Waters;57
Erin's Bar;53
Watertown Bowl North;43.5
Komo Pattern;37.5
Driftwood Taxidermy;36.5
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.