agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Jan 26, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LADIES FRIENDLYHigh scores (Jan. 18): Sherena Mallow 707 (235, 255, 217), Melissa Kruesel 681 (256, 200, 225), Kari Kaufmann 580 (215, 203), Lynsey Wolfgram 576 (203), Katelyn Hodel 574 (204, 203), Ashlee Strohbusch 573 (201), Barb Bauer 561 (218), Melissa Tetzlaff 556 (211), Chris Moldenhauer 554 (224), Holly Bauer 551 (231), Ashley Kaufmann 541, Ali Mauer 541, Sara Schaefer 519, Jen May 506 (202)High scores (Jan. 11): Melissa Kruesel 667 (280, 236), Katelyn Hodel 604 (203, 202), Ali Mauer 603 (206, 206), Kari Kaufmann 600 (208, 218), Lynsey Wolfgram 599 (244), Ashley Kaufmann 595 (204, 200), Sherena Mallow 593 (206, 215), Holly Bauer 583 (231), Jeri Schlatter 554 (208), Melissa Tetzlaff 549, Karin Reszynski 545 (215), Jean Musil 541 (205), Kim Holterman 535 (204), Steph Reszynski 532, Ashlee Strohbusch 522, Chris Moldenhauer 518, Sonja Kruesel 504 (208), Barb Bauer 503, Sara Schaefer 500High scores (Jan. 4): Ali Mauer 629 (255, 204), Kari Kaufmann 64 (215, 200), Barb Bauer 601 (212, 201), Jean Musil 556, Melissa Kruesel 547, Lynsey Wolfgram 541, Holly Bauer 528, Sara Schaefer 524, Brenda Roth 525, Ashley Kaufmann 521, Jen May 517, Kristin Hirsch 514Standings;Pts.The Ball Handlers;32BFB;30Pen Pals;28Split Happens;28Watertown Bowl;28JG Carpentry;26Schaefer’s;26Who Gives a Split;26Running Erins;16DNR’s Pour House;16Kraemer Cheese;16Bipolar Rollers;14KT Gals;10Kozi Homes;10Sun to Sea;8Alley Gals;6 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown man's trial in 2016 Helenville bank heist underway Dodge County supervisors hire new HR director History wall will be part of Watertown's town square Wind turbine, blades collapse onto Dodge County field Bernadine Christianson, formerly of Waterloo, turns 104 years old Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 1-26
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.