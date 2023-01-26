LADIES FRIENDLY

High scores (Jan. 18): Sherena Mallow 707 (235, 255, 217), Melissa Kruesel 681 (256, 200, 225), Kari Kaufmann 580 (215, 203), Lynsey Wolfgram 576 (203), Katelyn Hodel 574 (204, 203), Ashlee Strohbusch 573 (201), Barb Bauer 561 (218), Melissa Tetzlaff 556 (211), Chris Moldenhauer 554 (224), Holly Bauer 551 (231), Ashley Kaufmann 541, Ali Mauer 541, Sara Schaefer 519, Jen May 506 (202)

