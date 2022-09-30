agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Sep 30, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SLEEPERHigh series: Hank Weidmeyer 667 (257), Josh Bartz 666 (265), Jeff Sueflohn 661 (254), Pete Richter 648 (249), Bennie Benninger 636 (224), Brandon Radloff 625 (225)Standings;Pts.BBJP;26Sailor Jerry’s;24Miller 64;21JLS;18Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;18Silver Eagle Saloon;14Watertown Bowl;14G&W Electric;14Hersh’s Gang;13Pine Cone;13KEGLER KINGSHigh scores: Greg Brock 688 (238, 216, 234), Will Reed 629 (212, 233)Standings;Pts.Bob's Bunch;19-9Schaefer's Auto;17-11Local Waters 2;16-12Culver's;16-12Fun Farm N Toys;16-12Kathy's Buffalo Bar;14-14G. Brock Auto;14-14Kube Custom Carpentry;13-15D & K Pallets;11-17Pizza Sliders;10-18COMMUNITYHigh scores: Brad Ziemer 678 (248), Keith Hanke 650 (255), John Zins 630 (255), Louis Strupp 626 (234), Dale Stangler 605 (235)Standings;Pts.Watertown Bowl;10Stull Agronomy;10Just Smoking;8.5Ann's Farmington;8Silver Eagle Saloon;7.5Schaefer's;4SENIOR FUNHigh scores - Men: Carl Schultz 593 (235), Jerry Haut 575 (203), Wayne Kuerschner 524 (226), Ronnie Bartels 514, Larry Gillingham 509. Women: Lucy Saeger 474, Deb Archambeau 452Standings;Pts.Strikers;24Sockums;24Screwballs;23Jeriatrics;22Aces;20Mixed Nuts;18Semi Old;18Goodtimers;11 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Highway F bridge over I-94 at Concord to be repaired Watertown hospital launches remote patient monitoring program HR director no longer with Dodge County Jefferson County Medical Examiner names man who dies in crash Watertown High School Homecoming festivities held next week Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 9-29
