MOONLITERS
High scores: Amanda Kelly 620 (219, 215), Tiana Bostwick 606 (204, 235), Lynn Nichter 561 (212), Julie Huebner 508, Lisa Cutsforth 500
Standings
;Pts.
Aztalan Bar & Grill;42
Sommers;41
Nielsen Amusements;36
LATA;35
Kube Custom Carpentry;28
Watertown Bowl;28
CITY LEAGUE
High scores: Jonathan Kaufmann 769 (266), Mark Oiler 762 (267), Wes Umland 754 (276), Eddie Laatsch 725 (258), John Uttech 718 (246), Stu Haenel 717 (269), Brandon Radloff 717 (277), Chris Kaufmann 706 (278), Neil Lischka 704 (258), Collin Remmington 697 (254), Andy Conant 686 (246), Jeff Ready 679 (248), Dave Affeld 675 (278), Ashton Oldenhoff 666 (248), Josh Kaufmann 664 (289), Shane Potenberg 663 (279), Tom Lulewitz 657 (258), Rick Nass 656 (267), Ben Schrier 652 (224), Tom Christian 652 (297), Adam Kircher 650 (247), Marsh Mosher 650 (225), D.J. Kruesel 649 (290), Clint Rose 644 (224), Todd Saeger 644 (255), Brad Ziemer 642 (258), Randy Kroll 640 (248), Bo Moldenhauer 633 (269), Zack Thayer 630 (236), Nate Saeger 620 , Adam Zastrow 620, Patrick Garland 619, Chris Hartig 613, Tim Hodel, 610, Todd Sellnow 610, Jake Jurgella 605, Marc Oldenhoff 600
Standings
;Pts.
A Division
Gasthaus;86
WTTN Siding;73
Wolf Paving;70
Buffalo;65
United Electric;62
WTTN Bowl North;57
B Division
3 Fingers Deep;78
Bud;72
WTTN Bowl 18;72
Nielsen Amusements;68
Local Waters;66
766
High scores: Larry Romprey 745, Andy Fenske 741, Scott Peirick 729, Adam Trexler 711, Brad Blanke 704, Adam Saeger 692, Jeffy Haut 685, Anthony Ireland 642, Roger Peirick 639, Scott Naylor 637, Bryant Preinfalk 635, Josh Wagner 634, Jeff Zielke 631, Brian Loppnow 625, Jeff Sueflohn 625, Jamie McGowan 623, Josh Smulders 620, Mike Kingman 619, Bill Adamson 618, Ralph Peirick 616, Dean Grassman 615, Andrew Jonas 614, Jay Schwartz 609, Tony Schuett 601
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
LT Concrete;175.5
Kathy's Buffalo;174.5
Froemming Realty;169.5
Ultimate Landscaping;162.5
Land and Legacy Group;146.5
Main Street Barbers;135.5
Division 2
Local Waters;173
Erin's Bar;151
Watertown Bowl North;150
Driftwood Taxidermy;143.5
Komo Pattern;134.5
TRAVELING CLASSIC
High scores - Men: Brad Ziemer 721 (259, 280), Scott Strege 712 (230, 258, 224), Todd Saeger 708 (239, 227, 247), Scott Roth 683 (231, 235), John Ganster 674 (234, 245), Al Rose 670 (247), Kyle Bingen 662 (252, 240), Tom Christian 648 (248), Ed Reszynski 644 (256), Bruce Martin 641 (227, 238), Justin Helser 638 (225, 236), Ron Bartels 633 (244), Jeff Weihert 632 (242), Scott Kaufmann 626, Matt Morris 614, Mike peters 613 (242)
Women: Amanda Blanke 727 (234, 235, 258), Connie Hookstead (203, 223), Jean werner 600 (203, 220), Tina Thrane 584 (202), Jeri Schlatter 545, Val Uttech 536, Wendy Kaufmann 527 (203), Karin Reszynski 504
Standings
;Pts.
Watertown Bowl;26
Bigg's Bar & Grill;23
G & B Construction;23
Local Waters;22
Lenzendorf Agency;21
Edward Jones;21
Concord Inn;18
Dale's Service;17
GW Electric;14
JLSD;14
Kathy's Buffalo Bar;14
Martin Management;12
KRMK;11
Silver Eagle Saloon;9
