MIXED NUTSHigh scores — Men: John Zins 653 (221, 214, 218), Bill Sharkey 573, Aaron Oestreich 537 (234), Steve Woolley 520. Women: Rebecca Hartmann 495, Tracy Hartmann 467, Christie Jeske 437, Cathy Oestreich 429Standings;Pts.Incredibowls;31Mighty Misfits;27Wicked Strikers;25Whiskey Run;24Criminal Minds;22Spare Parts;21Cops & Robbers;16FRIDAY FUNHigh scores — Men: Nate Saeger 713 (217, 268), 228), DJ Kruesel 691 (238, 233, 220), Matt Wong 583 (224), Kevin Blasing 580 (235, 221). Women: Melissa Kruesel 591 (246), Cassie Blasing 539 (234), Brenda Clemmons 496, Heather Zulke 475Standings;Pts.ENR Auto;54-18Emil's Pizza;48-24Wolff Pack;38-34Young & Old;36-36Friday Nite People;32-40Date Night;30-42Drain Cleaning;28-44Country Pots;22-50
