High scores: Josh Wagner 741, Andrew Jonas 740, Scott Naylor 733, Jake Sell 717, Adam Saeger 714, Kadan Jablonski 711, Roger Peirick 705, Jeff Zielke 695, Amanda Blanke 689, Jamie McGowan 688, Denny Loppnow 686, Jerry Williams 676, Jason Peirick 670, Bryant Preinfalk 665, Brad Blanke 660, Brian Loppnow 657, Albert Bolden 653, Andy Fenske 645, Kam Fairfield 644, Scott Peirick 638, Pete Froemming 632, Jordan Hernandez 630, Scott McGowan 628, Larry Romprey 623, Steve Lawson 622, Adam Trexler 618, Ralph Peirick 604
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
LT Concrete;140.5
Froemming Realty;120.5
Kathy's Buffalo;120.5
Ultimate Landscaping;118
Main Street Barbers;103.5
Land and Legacy Group;95
Division 2
Local Waters 2;121.5
Driftwood Taxidermy;118.5
Erin's Bar;114
Watertown Bowl North;97.5
Komo Pattern;95.5
TRAVELING CLASSIC
Men: Todd Saeger 764 (248, 300), Scott Roth 740 (258, 267), Brad Ziemer 719 (268, 236), Nate Saeger 709 (246, 258), Ron Bartels 666 (234), Tom Christian 660 (231), Al Rose 623 (223), John Ganster 620 (228), Bruce Martin 619 (257), Bennie Benninger 619 (253), Ed Reszynski 619, Jeff Weihert 609 (222, 220)
Women: Amanda Blanke 719 (225, 290, 204), Wendy Kaufmann 574 (207), Tina Thrane 560 (202), Jean Werner 550 (202), Val Uttech 505 (207)
