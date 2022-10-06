agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Oct 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOONLITERSHigh scores: Amanda Kelly 521 (202), Lisa Morris 488, Tiana Bostwick 486, Julie Huebner 464, Clara Borck 439Standings;Pts.Watertown Bowl;21Nielsen Amusements;21Sommers;18LATA;17Aztalan Bar & Grill;16Kube;12SENIOR FUNHigh scores - Men: Carl Schultz 671 (245, 212, 214), Ray Gresbach 654 (264, 206), Jerry Haut 539 (202), Wayne Kuerschner 513, Ron Milbrath 512. Women: Deb Archambeau 496, Jean Lapp 449Standings;Pts.Strikers;28Screwballs;27Sockums;26Aces;26Jeriatrics;24Mixed Nuts;24Semi Old;22Goodtimers;15COMMUNITYHigh scores: Brad Brusveen 691 (268), Brad Ziemer 617 (225), Keith Hanke 615 (265), Robb Borchardt 612 (226), Dean Sellnow 612 (241), Steve Flood 607 (220)Standings;Pts.Stull Agronomy;14Watertown Bowl;12Ann's Farmington Inn;11Silver Eagle Saloon;9.5Just Smoking;9.5Schaefer's Soft Water;4SLEEPERHigh scores: Bennie Benninger 659 (258), Brandon Radloff 646 (258), Hank Wiedmeyer 623 (235), Amanda Blanke 610 (235), Pete Richter 610 (235), Pete Boer 609Standings;Pts.BBJP;33Miller 64;26Sailor Jerry's;24JLS;22Kathy's Buffalo Bar;20Hersh's Gang;18Pine Cone;18Silver Eagle Saloon;17Watertown Bowl;16G & W Electric;16 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 10 Questions with restaurateur Mary Zwieg Watertown High School Homecoming festivities held next week Milwaukee woman arrested in Jefferson County for OWI with four kids in car Highway F bridge over I-94 at Concord to be repaired Staff relocation from Jefferson County Courthouse is concluding Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 10-6
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.