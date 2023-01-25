TRAVELING CLASSIC

High scores - Men: Jon Kaufmann 785 (249, 236, 300), Todd Saeger 770 (256, 257, 257), Al Rose 719 (238, 286), Brad Ziemer 706 (265, 223), Bruce Martin 699 (226, 258), Tom Christian 684 (248, 245), George Sabol 674 (256), Lukas Saeger 647 (247), Justin Helser 633 (226), Ed Reszynski 629 (232), John Ganster 626 (275), Bennie Benninger 624 (244), Mike Peters 624, Ron Bartels 617 (224), Matt Morris 617, Rich White 614 (221), Kris Morris 609 (222), Eric Delaruelle 608 (226),

