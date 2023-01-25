High scores - Men: Jon Kaufmann 785 (249, 236, 300), Todd Saeger 770 (256, 257, 257), Al Rose 719 (238, 286), Brad Ziemer 706 (265, 223), Bruce Martin 699 (226, 258), Tom Christian 684 (248, 245), George Sabol 674 (256), Lukas Saeger 647 (247), Justin Helser 633 (226), Ed Reszynski 629 (232), John Ganster 626 (275), Bennie Benninger 624 (244), Mike Peters 624, Ron Bartels 617 (224), Matt Morris 617, Rich White 614 (221), Kris Morris 609 (222), Eric Delaruelle 608 (226),
Women: Jean Werner 597 (235), Amanda Blanke 570 (204, 200), Karin Reszynski 569, Amanda Hookstead 559 (202), Val Uttech 543, Tina Thrane 537
Standings
;Pts.
Final for 2nd 3rd
Martin Management;45
Silver Eagle Saloon;44
Lenzendorf Agency;43
GW Electric;42.5
G & B Construction;39
KRMK;37
Local Waters;34
Bigg's Bar & Grill;34
Dale's Service;33.5
JLSD;31
Edward Jones;29.5
Watertown Bowl;29
Concord Inn;24.5
Kathy's Buffalo Bar;24
TUESDAY SENIORS
High scores - Men: Carl Schultz 697 (228, 215, 254), Jerry Haut 607 (200, 224), Ron Benninger 558, Roy Zimmerman 554, Mike Grossman 545, Ron Milbrath 544 (200), Bruce Kemmerling 535, Paul Wollinger 535, Wayne Kuerschner 534, Chuck Saeger 503, Pete Boer 502
Women: Deb Archambeau 598 (203), Christine Peter 525, Linda Gresbach 480, Dawn Smith 471, Denise Grossman 464, Judy Schwantes 449, Sandy Saeger 448, Josie Kubly 440
