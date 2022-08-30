agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Aug 30, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TRAVELING CLASSICHigh Scores — Men: Todd Saeger 668 (268, 220), Scott Roth 635 (245, 224), George Sabol 633 (257, 211), Nate Saeger 631 (209, 222, 200), Al Rose 621 (203, 243), John Ganster 615 (217), Scott Strege 602 (225, 202)Women: Tina Thrane 601 (214), Amanda Blanke 579 (202, 205), Jeri Schlatter 564 (203), Jean Werner 551, Connie Hookstead 547 (202, 225), Val Uttech 530 (212), Joanie Miller 527Standings;Pts.JLSD;7Lenzendorf Agency;7G&W Construction;5Silver Eagle Saloon;5Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;5Local Waters;5Edward Jones;5GW Electric;2Watertown Bowl;2Concord Inn;2Martin Management;2Dale’s Service;2Bigg’s Bar & Grill;0KRMK;0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Jefferson man gets decade in prison for attempted child enticement Man arrested after 14-hour standoff ends Teresa (Kuhn) "Teri" Reed Watertown Regional Medical Center welcomes Watertown native Lessner as executive director of HR Fond du Lac woman causes $50,000 in damages to Watertown home Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 8-25
