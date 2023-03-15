High scores - Men: Carl Schultz 664 (225, 228, 211), Ron Benninger 601 (212, 212), Bruce Kemmerling 596 (203), Mike Grossman 596 (213), Wayne Kuerschner 593 (243), Gary Boley 557, Tim Archambeau 555 (200), Ray Gresbach 555 (211), Roy Zimmerman 549 (210), Jerry Haut 520, Erv Bankert 509, Ron Milbrath 502
Women: Deb Archambeau 663 (221), Judy Schwantes 532, Linda Gresbach 522, Lucy Saeger 463, Dawn Smith 458, Josie Kubly 450, Christine Peter 446
Standings
;Pts.
Has Beens;84
L.L.J.R.;67
Misfits;67
Bowling Stones;63
Final Four;63
4-Pak;58
Krueger Builders;52
4-Chicks;50
Survivors;46
Gutter Dusters;42
The Orifices;42
Different Strokes;38
MOONLITERS
High scores: Amanda Kelly 604 (224, 223), Julie Meyer 528 (211), Lisa Cutsforth 521, Julie Huebner 502, Jenni Sommers 494 (202)
Standings
;Pts.
Sommers;48
LATA;47
Aztalan Bar & Grill;44
Nielsen Amusements;43
Watertown Bowl;38
Kube Custom Carpentry;32
CITY
High scores: Chris Hartig 825 (279), Jonathan Kaufmann 783 (278), Wes Umland 749 (268), Neil Lischka 718 (247), Tom Christian 712 (265), Tom Lulewitz 712 (277), Doug Mallow 696 (257), Pete Richter 693 (254), Eddie Laatsch 693 (258), Brad Ziemer 692 (235), Mark Oiler 691 (268), Josh Kaufmann 687 (236), Adam Kircher 684 (243), Marc Oldenhoff 682 (248), Randy Kroll 681 (257), Marsh Mosher 678 (243) Bo Moldenhauer 676 (266), Todd Saeger 674 (267), Nate Saeger 673 (246), Allen Schuett 665 (237), Matt English 627 (239), Cody Kruesel 625 (276) Chad Sellnow 623, Clint Rose 620 (232), Ben Schrier 630 (247), Dan Schilling 615, Aaron Stai 614 (237), Jeff Ready 610, Patrick Garland 609, John Uttech 604, Fred Pugh 604, Shane Potenberg 600
Standings
;Pts.
A Division
Gasthaus;119
Wolf Paving;99
Buffalo;98
WTTN Siding;96
United Electric;94
WTTN Bowl North;75
B Division
Bud;112
3 Fingers Deep;112
WTTN Bowl 18;105
Nielsen Amusements;90
Local Waters;86
766
High scores: Adam Trexler 715, Mark Peters 709, Mitch Komorowski 702, Joe Lewis 698, Scott Naylor 688, Kadan Jablonski 687, Brian Loppnow 663, Amanda Blanke 659, Roger Peirick 652, Abe Salazar 644, Brad Blanke 639, Andrew Jonas 636, Josh Wagner 621, Jeff Sueflohn 621, Jeff Zielke 620, Bryant Preinfalk 618, Jacie Fritz 612, Andy Fenske 609, Jordan Hernandez 609, Justin Quinn 606, Jamie McGowan 604, Dean Grassman 604, Jerry Williams 604, Anthony Ireland 601
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
Kathy's Buffalo;207
LT Concrete;205.5
Froemming Realty;204
Ultimate Landscaping;189.5
Hawker Barber;163.5
Land and Legacy Group;160.5
Division 2
Local Waters;214
Erin's Bar;191
Watertown Bowl North;180
Komo Pattern;162.5
Driftwood Taxidermy;152.5
LADIES FRIENDLY
Sherena Mallow 720 (205, 278, 237), Kari Kaufman 676 (224, 206, 246), Ashley Kaufman 676 (224, 206, 246), Karin Reszynski 589 (222), Barb Bauer 562 (202), Sara Schaefer 562 (203), Jean Musil 556, Melissa Kruesel 555 (200, 216), Vanessa Lopez 549 (259), Jeri Schlatter 531, Katelyn Hodel 527 (206), Jen Maas 522 (246), Kim Holterman 506
Standings
;Pts.
BFB;70
JG Carpentry;60
Pen Pals;58
Schaefer's;56
Who Gives a Split;56
The Ball Handlers;52
Split Happens;50
Watertown Bowl;44
DNR's Pour House;44
Kraemer Cheese;42
KT Gals;40
Running Erins;38
Kozi Homes;36
Bipolar Rollers;22
Sun to Sea;20
Alley Gals;16
TRAVELING CLASSIC
High Scores
Men: Matt Morris 688 (241, 243), Scott Roth 686 (224, 247), John Ganster 652 (280), Todd Saeger 647 (244), Corey Jaeger 636 (2670, Bruce Martin 634 (259), Ed Reszynski 625, Tom Christian 620 (226), Bennie Benninger 604 (225)
Women: Connie Hookstead 712 (200, 265, 247), Amanda Blanke 642 (202, 224, 216), Jean Werner 608 (202, 214), Karin Reszynski 579 (203), Amanda Hookstead 541, Wendy Kaufmann 539, Holly Bauer 521, Val Uttech 505, Tina Thrane 502
