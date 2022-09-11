MIXED NUTS
High series — Men: Steve Woolley 644 (227, 241), John Zins 615 (211, 211), Bill Sharkey 498, Kevin Zimmerman 497. Women: Jodie Bircher 550 (251), Tracy Hartmann 508 (213), Linda Zarnstorff 474 (224), Jessica Rynearson 470
Standings
;Pts.
Whiskey Run;12
Mighty Misfits;11
Incredibowls;10
Spare Parts;9
Criminal Minds;7
Wicked Strikers;5
Cops & Robbers;2
SENIOR
High series — Men: Carl Schultz 715 (279, 236, 200), Dennis Baumann 531 (200), Bruce Kemmerling 529 (220), Don Kreidiger 518 (200), Jerry Haut 517, Tim Archambeau 517. Women: Deb Archambeau 528
Standings
;Pts.
Semi Old;14
Jeriatrics;12
Screwballs;11
Aces;10
Mixed Nuts;8
Strikers;4
Sockums;2
Goodtimers;3
WAYNE’S AUTO
High scores: Zack Umland 757 (259), Paul Ridenour 715 (279), Wes Umland 706 (267), Bruce Martin 705 (258), Nate Saeger 700 (258), Keven Roethle 692 (247), Justin Mallow 692 (238), Brad Sabol 680 (269), Andy Bunkoske 676 (231), Jonathan Kaufmann 669 (267), Adam Zastrow 665 (278), Shawn Bresnehan 664 (253), Chris Kaufmann 649 (248), Will Moldenhauer 647 (243), Jeff Sueflohn 646 (223), Jake Hermanson 643 (258), Jeremy Wolfe 633 (235), Justin Trexler 632 (252), Kadan Jablonski 625 (222), Randy Burghardt 624 (216), Tom Christian 623 (223), Justin Kumbier 622 (248), Jake Sell 617 (257), Josh Kaufmann 609 (209), Brock Sabol 605 (233), Scott Wolfgram 604 (246)
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
Wolff Pack 2;20
G&B Construction;19
Watertown Bowl;16
Team Steph;14
JG Custom Carpentry;9.5
Drafty Cellar;7
Who’d We Hang;4
Koplin Excavating;3
Division 2
Incredibowls;17
Hisel Flooring;15
18/North;13.5
Wolff Pack 1;12
ZBM;11
Revolution Pro Shop;9.5
C&E Muffler;8
Crankshafts;6
