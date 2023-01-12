agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Jan 12, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COMMUNITYHigh scores: Brad Ziemer 714 (246), Dean Sellnow 703 (257), Jamie Genz 688 (259), Tom Fairall 683 (259), Larry Romprey 657 (232), Dan Bohn 641 (225), Keith Hanke 636 (232), Tim Claas 603, Robb Borchardt 602Standings;Pts.Ann's Farmington;18Watertown Bowl;10Silver Eagle Saloon;9Just Smoking;8Schaefer's Soft Water;7Stull Agronomy;4SLEEPERHigh scores: Joe Munro 772 (268), Pete Richter 721 (248), Jeff Sueflohn 721 (247), Diane Mallow 702 (259), Marc Oldenhoff 693 (249), Brandon Radloff 691 (246), Jason Bavuso 640 (226), Jeff Szypulski 630 (225), Josh Bartz 628 (233), Joe Krueger 627, Nicole Ebert 626 (245), Hank Wiedmeyer 615, Bennie Benninger 600Standings;Pts.Miller 64;54Kathy's Buffalo Bar;45Sailor Jerry's;41Watertown Bowl;38BBJP;38Pine Cone;38Hersh's Gang;37Silver Eagle Saloon;22JLS;21G&W Electric;16 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Origin of fatal fire discovered; cause of fire undetermined Dodge County Board poised for possible ouster of chairman Watertown sees perfect winter day for Governor's visit Relic of war brings comfort to Watertown family Young victims identified in fatal Watertown fire Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 1-12
