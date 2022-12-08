SENIOR FUN
High scores - Men: Carl Schultz 719 (246, 246, 227), Chuck Saeger 598 (212, 214), Bruce Kemmerling 579 (212), Gary Boley 567, Dick Zoellick 527, Jerry Haut 522. Women: Deb Archambeau 499
SENIOR FUN
High scores - Men: Carl Schultz 719 (246, 246, 227), Chuck Saeger 598 (212, 214), Bruce Kemmerling 579 (212), Gary Boley 567, Dick Zoellick 527, Jerry Haut 522. Women: Deb Archambeau 499
Standings
;Pts.
Semi Old;73
Aces;72
Strikers;64
Screwballs;59
Jeriatrics;51
Sockums;46
Mixed Nuts;42
Goodtimers;41
KEGLER KINGS
High scores: Brad Dantuma 680 (235, 227, 218), Dustin Gruling 646 (236, 213), Jake Bergmann 641 (213, 226, 202), Derek Kumbier 637 (258), Greg Brock 631 (213, 232)
Standings
;Pts.
Local Waters 2;26
Pizza Sliders;22
Kathy's Buffalo Bar;19
Local Waters;16
Fun Farm N Toys;16
Bob's Bunch;16
Kube Custom Carpentry;15
Glacier Rock Farm;14
D & K Pallets;11
Schaefer's Auto;9
G. Brock's Auto;4
SLEEPER
High scores: Carl Schultz 716 (257), Josh Bartz 681 (248), Tim Courtney 650 (245), Bennie Benninger 646 (225), Mike Peters 638 (243), Pete Richter 628 (235), Hank Wiedmeyer 614 (214), Jeff Szypulski 600
Standings
;Pts.
Miller 64;28
Pine Cone;26
Kathy's Buffalo Bar;24
Sailor Jerry's;23
Hersh's Gang;21
Watertown Bowl;17
BBJP;14
Silver Eagle;14
G&W Electric;4
JLS;4
COMMUNITY
High scores: Jamie Genz 680 (246), Keith Hanke 673 (254), Louis Strupp 652 (256), Tim Claas 634 (223), Robb Borchardt 626 (224), Brad Brusveen 621 (221), Tom Fairall 618 (235)
Standings
;Pts.
Silver Eagle Saloon;34.5
Watertown Bowl;33
Just Smoking;28.5
Ann's Farmington;27
Stull Agronomy;27
Schaefer's Soft Water;18
TRAVELING CLASSIC
High Scores - Men: Tom Christian 722 (247, 261), Justin Helser 710 (237, 269), Bruce Martin 673 (227, 233), Todd Saeger 669 (235, 223), Ed Reszynski 647 (227), Jay Thrane 636 (223), Scott Roth 635 (237), George Sabol 626 (257), Al Rose 610, Lukas Saeger 607, John Ganster 605
Women: Amanda Blanke 708 (238, 289), Connie Hookstead 585 (202, 215), Karin Reszynski 551, Tina Thrane 538, Jeri Schlatter 533, Val Uttech 509, Jean Werner 501
Standings
;Pts.
GW Electric;18
G & B Construction;18
Bigg's Bar & Grill;17
Local Waters;16
Lenzendorf Agency;16
Martin Management;16
Silver Eagle Saloon;16
Dale's Service;15
JLSD;15
Edward Jones;14
KRMK;12
Kathy's Buffalo Bar;9
Watertown Bowl;9
Concord Inn;5
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.