766

High scores: Andrew Jonas 771, Jason Peirick 761, Kadan Jablonski 726, Jeff Zielke 698, Jake Sell 663, Brad Blanke 658, Bryant Preinfalk 653, Tony Schuett 651, Josh Wagner 644, Mike Kingstad 637, Peter Froemming 633, Eric Duddeck 631, Anthony Ireland 630, Adam Trexler 625, Scott Naylor 620, Mark Peters 618, Andy Fenske 617, Denny Loppnow 615, Scott Peirick 614, Brian Loppnow 602

Load comments