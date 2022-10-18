High scores: Andrew Jonas 771, Jason Peirick 761, Kadan Jablonski 726, Jeff Zielke 698, Jake Sell 663, Brad Blanke 658, Bryant Preinfalk 653, Tony Schuett 651, Josh Wagner 644, Mike Kingstad 637, Peter Froemming 633, Eric Duddeck 631, Anthony Ireland 630, Adam Trexler 625, Scott Naylor 620, Mark Peters 618, Andy Fenske 617, Denny Loppnow 615, Scott Peirick 614, Brian Loppnow 602
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
Froemming Realty;125.5
Kathy's Buffalo;118.5
Main Street Barber;110
Local Waters;107.5
Watertown Bowl North;104
Driftwood Taxidermy;95
Division 2
Land and Legacy Group;98.5
Ultimate Landscaping;97
LT Concrete;82
Erin's Bar;80
Komo Pattern;60
CITY
High scores: Zach Thayer 788 (288), Marsh Mosher 757 (268), Todd Saeger 743 (279), Ashton Oldenhoff 732 (279), Chris Hartig 718 (257), Mark Mallow 694 (288), Eddie Laatsch 691 (257), Cody Kruesel 683 (268), Tom Lulewitz 683 (245), D.J. Kruesel 683 (268), Andy Conant 674 (279), Bo Moldenhauer 673 (259), John Uttech 667 (248), Chris Kaufmann 665 (229), Mark Oiler 661 (244), Brandon Radloff 654 (236), Stu Haenel 646 (239), John Foltz 645 (224), Tom Christian 644 (273), Shane Potenberg 642 (231), Jake Jurgella 638, Marc Oldenhoff 623 (226), John Scheiber 620 (223), Matt English 616, Kory Arndt 615 (236), Jonathan Kaufmann 612 (224), Collin Remington 600 (230), Clint Rose 600
Standings
;Pts.
A Division
Buffalo;87.5
Wolf Paving;86.5
Watertown Bowl 18;82
Bud;79
Nielsen Amusement;72
Watertown Siding;60
B Division
United Electric;96
Gasthaus;96
Watertown Bowl North;89
3 Fingers Deep;85
Local Waters;83
TRAVELING CLASSIC
High scores - Men: Todd Saeger 694 (235, 227, 232), Scott Roth 673 (247, 244), Ed Reszynski 666 (253, 234), George Sabol 640 (225), John Ganster 617, Jeff Weihert 609 (265), Lukas Saeger 609 (240), Bruce Martin 602. Women: Amanda Blanke 684 (247, 237, 200), Karin Reszynski 638 (215, 240), Connie Hookstead 626 (256), Tina Thrane 535, Jean Werner 534, Jeri Schlatter 533, Val Uttech 517, Amanda Hookstead 504
