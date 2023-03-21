High scores: Pete Richter 816 (279), Ben Schrier 763 (270), Cody Kruesel 728 (258), Keven Roethle 721 (250), Chris Kaufmann 714 (298), Tom Lulewitz 714 (255), Eddie Laatsch 699 (259), John Uttech 699 (258), Josh Kaufmann 692 (237), Stu Haenel 692 (244), Chris Hartig 685 (255), Neil Lischka 682 (237), Craig Frank 675 (237), Nate Saeger 671 (234), Tom Christian 659 (239), Adam Kircher 659 (253), Brandon Radloff 658 (259), Matt English 658 (266), Patrick Garland 658 (264), Mark Mallow 653 (234), D.J. Kruesel 653 (255), Tony Schuett 653 (236), Doug Mallow 648 (248), Marsh Mosher 644 (247), Dan Schilling 642 (237), Andy Conant 640 (231), Zack Thayer 639 (239), Adam Zastrow 637 (256), Marc Oldenhoff 632, Will Moldenhauer 624 (234), Jeff Ready 620, Craig Godfroy 613 (278), Chad Sellnow 610 (233), Rick Nass 609 (236), Kory Arndt 608 (245), Collin Remington 605, Wes Umland 600
Standings
;Pts.
Gasthaus;139
United Electric;116
Buffalo;114
Watertown Siding;112.5
Wolf Paving;104
WTTN Bowl North;95
B Division
Bud;129
3 Fingers Deep;128
WTTN Bowl 18;116
Nielsen Amusements;97
Local Waters;96
766
High scores: Mitch Komorowski 717, Abe Salazar 716, Scott Naylor 687, Josh Smulders 677, Larry Romprey 675, Amanda Blanke 671, Jamie McGowan 662, Adam Saeger 658, Scott Peirick 655, Brad Blanke 650, Mark Peters 641, Eric Duddeck 640, Jordan Hernandez 635, Joe Lewis 632, Andrew Jonas 627, Adam Trexler 623, Scott McGowan 615, Kadan Jablonski 614, Jerry Williams 609, Josh Wagner 603, Jay Schwartz 601
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
LT Concrete;226.5
Kathy's Buffalo;218.5
Froemming Realty;210
Ultimate Landscaping;205
Hawker Barber;177.5
Land and Legacy;167.5
Division 2
Local Waters;241
Erin's Bar;214
Watertown Bowl North;200
Komo Pattern;173
Driftwood Taxidermy;169
TRAVELING CLASSIC
High Scores Men: Todd Saeger 747 (244,277,226), Tom Christianson 713 (246,220,247), Jon Kaufmann 703 (245,248), Justin Hensler 692 (244,234,214), Scotty Strege 677 (246,215,216), Jay Thrane 668 (207,279), Bennie Benninger (236,227,205), Brad Ziemer 666 (247), Ron Counsell 652 (221, 215,216), Nate Saeger 647 (248), George Sabol 646 (246,213), Eddie Reszynski 642 (227, 210), Scott Kaufmann 627 (202,209,216), Lukas Saeger 627 (232,221), Matt Morris 615 (223,225), Eric Delaruelle 610 (228,210), Jake Jurjella 609 (236,202)
High Scores Women: Amanda Blanke 718 (257,255), Connie Hookstead 601 (224), Mom Werner 595 (204), Tina Thrane 592 (206,203), Karin Reszynski 562 (223), Val Uttech 529
