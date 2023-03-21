CITY LEAGUE

High scores: Pete Richter 816 (279), Ben Schrier 763 (270), Cody Kruesel 728 (258), Keven Roethle 721 (250), Chris Kaufmann 714 (298), Tom Lulewitz 714 (255), Eddie Laatsch 699 (259), John Uttech 699 (258), Josh Kaufmann 692 (237), Stu Haenel 692 (244), Chris Hartig 685 (255), Neil Lischka 682 (237), Craig Frank 675 (237), Nate Saeger 671 (234), Tom Christian 659 (239), Adam Kircher 659 (253), Brandon Radloff 658 (259), Matt English 658 (266), Patrick Garland 658 (264), Mark Mallow 653 (234), D.J. Kruesel 653 (255), Tony Schuett 653 (236), Doug Mallow 648 (248), Marsh Mosher 644 (247), Dan Schilling 642 (237), Andy Conant 640 (231), Zack Thayer 639 (239), Adam Zastrow 637 (256), Marc Oldenhoff 632, Will Moldenhauer 624 (234), Jeff Ready 620, Craig Godfroy 613 (278), Chad Sellnow 610 (233), Rick Nass 609 (236), Kory Arndt 608 (245), Collin Remington 605, Wes Umland 600

Load comments