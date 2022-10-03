FRIDAY FUN

High scores — Men: Kevin Blasing 674 (210, 219, 245), Bill Reed 627 (214, 219), DJ Kruesel 604 (258), John Kinjerski 583 (235). Women: Heather Zubke 564 (202, 220), Melissa Kruesel 536 (201), Nicole Bosque 458, Cassie Blasing 456, Brenda Clemmons 456

Load comments