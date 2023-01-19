agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Jan 19, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COMMUNITYHigh scores: Keith Hanke 740 (300), Robb Borchardt 733 (278), Jamie Genz 696 (256), Brad Ziemer 669 (232), Brad Brusveen 643 (233), Tim Claas 632 (245), Larry Romprey 617 (242), Tom Fairall 606, Bruce Wadman 603Standings;Pts.Silver Eagle Saloon;12Ann's Farmington Inn;11Watertown Bowl;11Just Smoking;11Stull Agronomy;8Schaefer's Soft Water;7SLEEPERHigh scores: Pete Richter 764 (262), Carl Schultz 731 (267), Brad Ziemer 711 (246), Brandon Radloff 674 (268), Josh Bartz 663 (259), Nicole Ebert 652 (223), Joe Krueger 643 (235), Jeff Sueflohn 640 (224), Jeff Weihert 638 (245), Mike Peters 620 (244), Hank Wiedmeyer 605Standings;Pts.Sailor Jerry's;7JLS;5G&W Electric;5Silver Eagle Saloon;5Miller 64;5Kathy's Buffalo Bar;2Pine Cone;2Watertown Bowl;2BBJP;2Hersh's Gang;0KEGLER KINGSDerek Kumbier 654 (257, 210), Dustin Gruling 652 (257, 205), Brad Dantuma 642 (256), Greg Brock 633 (215, 214, 209), Andrew Boling 632 (226, 223), Joe Barriere 624 (224, 209), Larry Caya 612 (225, 215)Standings;Pts.Local Waters 2;48Bob's Bunch;43Kube Custom Carpentry;42Kathy's Buffalo Bar;40Schaefer's Auto;40Pizza Sliders;39Local Waters;39Fun Farm N Toys;38D & K Pallets;33Glacier Rock Farm;26G Brock Auto;23 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now State Department of Justice continues investigation into Watertown’s fatal fire that killed three students History wall will be part of Watertown's town square Origin of fatal fire discovered; cause of fire undetermined City of Watertown adds steel traffic plate to Main Street Bridge Mother, 1-year-old son killed in Alaska polar bear attack Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 1-19
