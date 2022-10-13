agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Oct 13, 2022 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 3 MAN SLEEPERHigh scores: Brandon Radloff 665 (245), Carl Schultz 652 (238), Josh Bartz 643 (237), Diane Mallow 642 (220), Pete Richter 634 (222), Hank Weidmeyer 627 (225), Roger Brunk 623 (245), Hannah Zubke 621 (235), Jason Basuvo 613 (237), Nicole Ebert 607 (214)Standings;Pts.BBJP;35Miller 64;31Hersh's Gang;26Sailor Jerry's;26JLS;24Pine Cone;23Kathy's Buffalo Bar;22Watertown Bowl;21G & W Electric;21Silver Eagle Saloon;17COMMUNITYHigh scores: Brad Ziemer 695 (252), Keith Hanke 691 (246), Larry Romprey 690 (243), Dean Sellnow 643 (242)Standings;Pts.Ann's Farmington Inn;15Watertown Bowl;15Stull Agronomy;15Silver Eagle Saloon;12.5Just Smoking;10.5Schaefer's Soft Water;4KEGLER KINGSHigh scores: Greg Brock 671, Collin Remington 646, Doug Clemmons 631, Joe Barriere 626, Larry Caya 613Standings;Pts.Bob's Bunch;26-16Local Waters;26-16Kathy's Buffalo Bar;26-16Culver's;25-17G Brock's Auto;24-18D&K Pallets;23-19Schaefer's Auto;21-21Local Waters 2;21-21Kube Custom Carpentry;17-25Pizza Sliders;17-25Fun Farm N Toys;16-26 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Fire destroys barn, machinery in the Town of Portland Tornadoes hit area, cold front expected Fall means ... pretty pumpkins, gorgeous gourds Watertown reviews downtown parking study With stagnant state funding, Waterloo joins many Wisconsin school districts in operational referendums Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 10-13
