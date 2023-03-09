LADIES FRIENDLY

High scores - Lynsey Wolfgram 701 (256, 258), Sara Schaefer 606 (234, 201), Kevin Reszynski 594 (216), Kari Kaufmann 591 (203, 215), Melissa Kruesel 587 (200), Barb Bauer 569 (202), Steph Reszynski 561 (202), Holly Bauer 549 (214), Jeri Schlatter 526 (all spare game), Jen May 519, Ashlee Strohbusch 517 (207), Chris Moldenhauer 517 (225), Jean Musiel 513

Load comments