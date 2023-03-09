High scores - Lynsey Wolfgram 701 (256, 258), Sara Schaefer 606 (234, 201), Kevin Reszynski 594 (216), Kari Kaufmann 591 (203, 215), Melissa Kruesel 587 (200), Barb Bauer 569 (202), Steph Reszynski 561 (202), Holly Bauer 549 (214), Jeri Schlatter 526 (all spare game), Jen May 519, Ashlee Strohbusch 517 (207), Chris Moldenhauer 517 (225), Jean Musiel 513
Standings
;Pts.
BFB;64
Pin Pals;58
The Ball Handler;52
JG Carpentry;52
Schaefer's;50
Who Gives a Split;48
Split Happens;44
Watertown Bowl;42
DNR's Pour House;40
Kraemer Cheese;36
Running Erins;36
KT Gals;36
Kozi Homes;34
Bipolar Rollers;22
Alley Gals;14
Sun to Sea;12
MOONLITERS
High scores: Amanda Kelly 595 (201, 200), Clara Borck 525, Julie Huebner 509, Lisa Morris 508, Brenda Scherret 478
Standings
;Pts.
Sommers;43
Aztalan Bar & Grill;42
LATA;42
Nielsen Amusements;41
Watertown Bowl;33
Kube Custom Carpentry;30
COMMUNITY
High scores: Robb Borchardt 726 (257), Jamie Genz 676 (257), Bruce Marr 668 (222), Keith Hanke 664 (246), Brad Ziemer 653 (227), Dale Stangler 651 (234), Louis Strupp 635 (255), Larry Romprey 626 (209), James Landers 616 (248), Tom Fairall 615 (224)
Standings
;Pts.
Silver Eagle Saloon;28
Ann's Farmington Inn;27
Watertown Bowl;21
Just Smoking;21
Stull Agronomy;20
Schaefer's Soft Water;15
SENIOR FUN
High scores- Men: Ray Gresbach 619 (220, 215), Carl Schultz 581 (203, 204), Chuck Saeger 576 (212), Jerry Haut 568 (211), Wayne Kuerschner 559 (214), Dennis Baumann 545, Dick Zoellick 532 (202), Gary Boley 524, Tim Archambeau 522
Women: Lucy Saeger 543 (201), Deb Archambeau 530, Sally Westphal 477, Sharon Boley 472, Darlene Zoellick 446, Rose Brandemuehl 441
Standings
;Pts.
Screwballs;60
Semi Old;58
Jeriatrics;52
Strikers;48
Sockums;46
Aces;44
Goodtimers;40
Mixed Nuts;30
SLEEPER
High scores - Pete Richter 783 (273), Brad Ziemer 741 (258), Carl Schultz 735 (266), Amanda Blanke 707 (265), Jason Bavuso 675 (237), Jeff Sueflohn 664 (224), Jackie Roethle 654 (245), Joe Munro 650 (224), Joe Krueger 643 (251), Josh Bartz 638 (238), Brandon Radloff 637 (236), Mike Peters 620 (258), Jeff Weihert 611 (256), Roy Zimmerman 601
Standings
;Pts.
Sailor Jerry's;34
Miller 64;32
Silver Eagle Saloon;27
G&W Electric;25
BBJP;24
Pine Cone;24
Hersh's Gang;24
Kathy's Buffalo;23
Watertown Bowl;17
JLS;13
KEGLER KINGS
High scores: D.J. Kruesel 761 (246, 236, 279), Collin Remington 745 (280, 298), Will Reed 641 (201, 238, 202), Bill Bergmann 618 (205, 221), Keith Pogantsch 613 (224, 218)
