High scores: Kadan Jablonski 761, Justin Mallow 735, Jason Peirick 698, Andrew Jonas 687, Ralph Peirick 665, Jeff Zielke 664, Amanda Blanke 662, Brad Blanke 658, Scott Peirick 656, Roger Peirick 654, Denny Loppnow 647, Bryant Preinfalk 638, Jay Schwartz 625, Scott McGowan 623, Jamie McGowan 617, Brian Loppnow 612
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
Froemming Realty;221.5
Kathy's Buffalo Bar;220.5
Main Street Barbers;210.5
Local Waters;206.5
Driftwood Taxidermy;177
Watertown Bowl North;153
Division 2
Ultimate Landscaping;183
Land and Legacy Group;179.5
LT Concrete;171
Erin's Bar;158.5
Komo Pattern;128
CITY LEAGUE
High scores: Ashton Oldenhoff 739 (259), Jonathan Kaufmann 725 (279), Chris Hartig 715 (279), Wes Umland 702 (244), Ben Schrier 702 (255), Brandon Radloff 700 (257), Tom Lulewitz 700 (258), Randy Kroll 698 (258), Tony Schuett 694 (248), Chris Kaufmann 677 (259), Cody Kruesel 675 (243), Patrick Garland 673 (235), Nate Saeger 661 (228), Keven Roethle 658 (238), Andy Conant 654 (235), Stu Haenel 654 (237), Neil Lischka 650 (245), D.J. Kruesel 641 (225), Todd Saeger 636 (227), Shane Potenberg 636, Pete Richter 636 (242), Matt English 635 (234), Chad Sellnow 632 (224), Craig Godfroy 632 (224), Marsh Mosher 630 (231), Ryan Lessner 626 (235), John Uttech 621, Marc Oldenhoff 620, Zack Umland 618, Tom Christian 613, Craig Frank 613, Zack Thayer 612
Standings
;Pts.
A Division
Wttn Bowl North;35
Wolf Paving;33
Wttn Bowl 18;33
Gasthaus;31
Wttn Siding;28
United Electric;20
B Division
3 Fingers Deep;32
Buffalo;26
Local Waters;20
Bud;15
Nielsen Amusement;14
TRAVELING CLASSIC
High scores - Men: Scott Roth 712 (234,247,231), Todd Saeger 707 (267, 238), Scott Kaufmann 686 (224, 245), Bruce Martin 659 (225, 237), Jeff Szypulski 633 (234, 229), Bennie Benninger 626 (246), Al Rose 625 (223), Tom Christian 618 (257), Scott Strege 613 (231). Women: Tina Thrane 636 (211, 242), Connie Hookstead 616 (221, 2112), Jean Werner 601 (209, 203), Amanda Blanke 593 (247), Amanda Hookstead 544
