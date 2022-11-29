766

High scores: Kadan Jablonski 761, Justin Mallow 735, Jason Peirick 698, Andrew Jonas 687, Ralph Peirick 665, Jeff Zielke 664, Amanda Blanke 662, Brad Blanke 658, Scott Peirick 656, Roger Peirick 654, Denny Loppnow 647, Bryant Preinfalk 638, Jay Schwartz 625, Scott McGowan 623, Jamie McGowan 617, Brian Loppnow 612

Load comments