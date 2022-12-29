agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Dec 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SLEEPERHigh scores: Pete Richter 746 (255), Carl Schultz 738 (267), Brad Ziemer 713 (259), Brandon Radloff 683 (262), Josh Bartz 672 (238), Jason Bavuso 649 (276), Tom Schultz 633 (243), Joe Munro 630 (216), Amanda Blanke 623 (237), Jeff Weihert 618 (237), Hanke Wiedmeyer 601Standings;Pts.Miller 64;42Pine Cone;36Kathy's Buffalo Bar;34Hersh's Gang;32BBJP;31Sailor Jerry's;31Watertown Bowl;29Silver Eagle Saloon;21JLS;12G&W Electric;11COMMUNITYHigh scores: Dean Sellnow 721 (268), Brad Ziemer 655 (257), Tom Fairall 649 (265), Bruce Wadman 637 (227), Jamie Genz 606, Louis Strupp 605Standings;Pts.Ann's Farmington Inn;7Silver Eagle Saloon;5Schaefer's Soft Water;4Just Smoking;3Stull Agronomy;3Watertown Bowl;2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Neosho man reported drowned in Rubicon river Young victims identified in fatal Watertown fire Rosy-Lane Holsteins in Watertown experiences Christmas fire Lake Mills insurance agent charged with child sex offenses Hartford woman makes initial appearance after biting Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 12-29
