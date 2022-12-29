SLEEPER

High scores: Pete Richter 746 (255), Carl Schultz 738 (267), Brad Ziemer 713 (259), Brandon Radloff 683 (262), Josh Bartz 672 (238), Jason Bavuso 649 (276), Tom Schultz 633 (243), Joe Munro 630 (216), Amanda Blanke 623 (237), Jeff Weihert 618 (237), Hanke Wiedmeyer 601

Load comments