High scores: Roger Peirick 726, Andrew Jonas 697, Cory Peirick 659, Jason Peirick 652, Kadan Jablonski 649, Scott Peirick 640, Adam Trexler 638, Jake Sell 635, Denny Loppnow 624, Mitch Komorowski 623, Amanda Blanke 620, Adam Wagner 618, Dave Steele 617, Brian Loppnow 616, Jeff Sueflohn 615, Joe Lewis 607, Justin Mallow 607, Brad Blanke 602, Mark Peters 601
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
Froemming Realty;57.5
Kathy's Buffalo;57.5
Main Street Barber;46
Local Waters;40.5
Driftwood Taxidermy;39.5
Watertown Bowl North;39.5
Division 2
Ultimate Landscaping;49
Erin's Bar;37.5
Komo Pattern;34
LT Concrete;34
Land and Legacy Group;30
TRAVELING CLASSIC
High scores - Men: Scott Strege 673 (223, 257), Bruce Martin 668 (236, 227), John Ganster 648 (258), Al Rose 647 (225), Tom Christian 632 (224, 222), Scott Roth 628, Todd Saeger 608 (245). Women: Amanda Blanke 588 (203, 205), Karin Reszynski 587 (200, 209), Tina Thrane 571, Jean Werner 524, Amanda Hookstead 511
Standings
;Pts.
G & W Construction;17
Kathy's Buffalo Bar;16
JLSD;16
Bigg's Bar & Grill;14
Concord Inn;12
Edward Jones;12
Silver Eagle Saloon;12
Dale's Service;8
Watertown Bowl;8
Lenzendorf Agency;7
GW Electric;7
KRMK;7
Martin Management;6
Local Waters;5
TUESDAY SENIORS
High scores - Men: Ron Benninger 616 (238, 203), Carl Schultz 615 (211, 235), Pete Boer 601 (209), Hank Wiedermeyer 589 (204, 213), Ronnie Bartels 572 (201, 201), Ray Gresbach 551, Mike Grossman 549, Wayne Kuerschner 525, Bruce Kemmerling 521. Women: Shirley Grosskopf 444, Jan Boer 430.
Standings
;Pts.
Different Strokes;20
Has Beens;20
Final Four;18
4-Chicks;18
Bowling Stones;18
Krueger Builders;18
Misfits;16
L.L.J.R.;14
Gutter Dusters;14
The Orifices;14
4-Pak;12
Survivors;10
FRIDAY FUN
High scores - Men: DJ Kruesel 679 (214, 245, 220), Ryan Lessner 643 (203, 269), Kevin Blasing 633 (254, 215), Austin Gallagher 577 (220). Women: Cassie Blasing 546 (217), Melissa Kruesel 523 (212), Heather Zubke 512, Spring Reed 478.
