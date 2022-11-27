agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Nov 27, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOONLITERSHigh scores: Tiana Bostwick 527 (215), Amanda Kelly 496 (203), Julie Meyer 489, Katie Weiss 475, Renee Messerschmidt 465Standings;Pts.Watertown Bowl;49Sommers;46Kube Custom Carpentry;44LATA;40Nielsen Amusement;39Aztalan Bar & Grill;34KEGLER KINGSHigh scores: Brad Dantuma 636 (212, 227), Ben Swisher 628 (213, 223), Doug Ketelhohn 614 (255), Jake Bergmann 612 (212, 212), Greg Brock 605 (225), Jake Komer 605 (236)Standings;Pts.Local Waters 2;14Local Waters;12Pizza Sliders;12Kathy's Buffalo Bar;10Fun Farm N Toys;9D & K Pallets;9Kube Custom Carpentry;5G. Brock's Auto;5Schaefer's Auto;4Bob's Bunch;2Glacier Rock Farm;2SLEEPERHigh scores: Pete Richter 790 (289), Brandon Radloff 710 (277), Bennie Benninger 693 (255), Josh Bartz 688 (246), Mike Peters 678 (242), Nicole Ebert 668 (227), Joe Munro 648 (238), Jeff Weihert 641 (225), Pete Boer 627 (223), Bill Sharkey 619Standings;Pts.Miller 64;21Kathy's Buffalo Bar;17Pine Cone;16Hersh's Gang;12BBJP;10Silver Eagle;9Sailor Jerry's;9Watertown Bowl;7JLS;2G & W Electric;2COMMUNITYHigh scores: Jamie Genz 615 (224), Dean Sellnow 608 (217)Standings;Pts.Silver Eagle Saloon;27.5Just Smokin';26.5Ann's Farmington;25Watertown Bowl;25Stull Agronomy;22Schaefer's Soft Water;18 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Flight For Life responds to serious injury crash in Watertown Four fatal crashes over holiday weekend in Watertown area 21-year-old killed after evading deputy, striking tree near Waupun, Dodge County Sheriff's Office reports State patrol aerial enforcement set for today on I-94 Deer harvested for processing in Jefferson, Dodge, other counties Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 11-24
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.