MOONLITERS
High scores: Tiana Bostwick 573 (215), Lisa Morris 567 (226), Amanda Kelly 551, Katie Weiss 521 (201), Lisa Cutsforth 486, Clara Borck 486
MOONLITERS
High scores: Tiana Bostwick 573 (215), Lisa Morris 567 (226), Amanda Kelly 551, Katie Weiss 521 (201), Lisa Cutsforth 486, Clara Borck 486
Standings
;Pts.
Sommers;33
Aztalan Bar & Grill;30
Nielsen Amusements;29
Kube Custom Carpentry;26
Watertown Bowl;26
LATA;24
CITY LEAGUE
High scores: John Uttech 774 (300), Eddie Laatsch 767 (257), Mark Oiler 758 (267), Nate Saeger 746 (269), Tom Christian 712 (269), Chris Hartig 708 (278), Randy Kroll 695 (244), Wes Umland 686 (258), Tony Schuett 682 (259), Ben Schrier 672 (276), Neil Lischka 672 (245), Marc Oldenhoff 671 (259), Jonathan Kaufmann 671 (226), Cody Kruesel 663 (247), Todd Saeger 659 (279), Pete Richter 659 (238), Zach Thayer 659 (236), D.J. Kruesel 656 (279), Adam Kircher 652 (229), Shane Potenberg 649 (232), Clint Rose 647 (235), Keven Roethle 629 (233), Dave Affeld 626 (225), Brad Ziemer 624 (254), Josh Kaufmann 623, Damon Lee 620 (226), Mark Mallow 616 (225), Craig Frank 613 (238), Brad Ebert 611 (225), Chris Kaufmann 611 (252), Tom Lulewitz 609, Kevin Hesse 600
Standings
;Pts.
A Division
Gasthaus;51
Wolf Paving;42
Buffalo;42
WTTN Siding;38
WTTN Bowl North;36
United Electric;29
B Division
3 Fingers Deep;54
Nielsen Amusement;46
Bud;45
Local Waters;43
WTTN Bowl 18;39
766
High scores: Josh Wagner 724, Brian Loppnow 717, Josh Smulders 707, Jason Peirick 678, Andrew Jonas 674, Jeff Zielke 673, Roger Peirick 673, Justin Trexler 671, Ralph Peirick 670, Kadan Jablonski 660, Bryant Preinfalk 659, Jordan Hernandez 652, Andy Fenske 649, Brad Blanke 643, Scott McGowan 640, Bill Adamson 631, Abe Salazar 626, Anthony Ireland 626, Jamie McGowan 622
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
LT Concrete;148.5
Froemming Realty;141.5
Kathy's Buffalo;141.5
Ultimate Landscaping;133
Land and Legacy Group;114
Main Street Barbers;109.5
Division 2
Local Waters;143.5
Erin's Bar;126
Driftwood Taxidermy;120.5
Watertown Bowl North;112.5
Komo Pattern;110.5
TRAVELING CLASSIC
High scores - Men: Brad Ziemer 774 (299, 251, 224), Scott Roth 725 (239, 257, 229), John Ganster 723 (268, 242), Todd Saeger 721 (233, 279), Nate Saeger 708 (268, 226), Ed Reszynski 701 (275, 223), Kadan Jablonski 676 (279, 220), Mike Peters 666 (236), Jeff Weihert 653 (268), Tom Christian 652 (237), Bruce Martin 651 (268), Scott Strege 630, Lukas Saeger 623 (235), Scott Kaufmann 621 (266), George Sabol 619, Matt Morris 614 (223), Bennie Benninger 608 (247),
Women: Amanda Blanke 669 (218, 265), Tina Thrane 581 (212), Wendy Kaufmann 567 (217), Connie Hookstead 559, Jeri Schlatter 543, Karin Reszynski 541, Jean Werner 531, Amanda Hookstead 505
Standings
;Pts.
Local Waters;17
Lenzendorf Agency;17
G & B Construction;17
Bigg's Bar & Grill;14
Watertown Bowl;14
Edward Jones;11
JLSD;10
Dale's Service;9
Silver Eagle Saloon;9
GW Electric;7
Kathy's Buffalo Bar;7
Concord Inn;6
Martin Management;5
KRMK;4
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.